Sojourners’ Alliance will begin its Avenues for Hope housing challenge fundraiser with an event 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
Avenues for Hope is a yearly fundraising campaign that funds housing nonprofits and services throughout Idaho. The challenge runs from 7 a.m. Thursday through 11 p.m. Dec. 31.
The fundraising event will feature wine and hors d’oeuvres. Computers will be on site for attendees to contribute to the fundraiser.
For information about the fundraising challenge, visit avenuesforhope.org.