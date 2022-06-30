Even though avian flu has not been reported in Idaho in the past three weeks, fairgoers and poultry show planners should remain vigilant about the potential spread of the highly pathogenic disease, an Idaho State Department of Agriculture veterinarian said Wednesday.
Holly Holman, a state veterinarian, said the initial threat appears to have waned for the time being. But as soon as the weather gets cooler in the fall, there is still a chance that the virus could reemerge and domestic flocks could be infected.
“People have been losing half their flock in a matter of days,” Holman said during an online presentation sponsored by the University of Idaho Extension.
“Bird flu almost never kills just one chicken,” she added. “Over a course of a few days, you can lose a lot of birds.”
Avian flu was first reported in western Washington and southern Idaho in late April. State agriculture authorities recommended that poultry markets close until the end of June, when the migratory period for wild birds ceases. Markets that chose to remain open were advised to increase biosecurity measures and only sell birds destined for slaughter.
Outbreaks of avian flu have been reported in nine counties in Washington and seven counties in Idaho. None of those outbreaks is in north central Idaho or southeastern Washington.
Holman said the Idaho agriculture department does not want to discourage agricultural development or commerce. But with county fairs and other poultry shows scheduled throughout the summer and early fall, people should be cautious about being around places where domestic birds are sold or displayed and transporting their own flocks to where the virus can spread. If they choose to attend these events, they do so at their own risk, she said.
When a case of avian flu is reported, she said, agriculture officials have to “depopulate” the birds.
“It’s not our favorite part of the job but it’s a necessary evil,” she added.
People whose flocks have been destroyed are then advised to keep birds off their property for at least 150 days. This year a wide variety of domestic birds, including turkeys, chickens and emus, have been affected.
Fortunately, Holman said, the avian flu virus is easy to kill with sunshine, drying out the bird environments and using disinfectant. People who handle birds or who are in close proximity are advised to keep their hands clean and to isolate clothing, shoes and other items that have been used around the birds.
So far, she said, there have been no cases of avian flu spreading to humans, but there is the potential that if pigs become infected, the virus could be transmitted to people.
“So that can be really dangerous,” Holman said.
Anyone seeking more information about avian flu can visit the USDA website at bit.ly/3ywkUyr, or call the Idaho State Department of Agriculture at (208) 332-8500.
Hedberg may be contacted at khedberg@lmtribune.com.