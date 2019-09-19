Risk manager for Avista Corp., Bob Brandkamp, will present “Risk: Another Four-Letter Word I Learned in School” as the 27th annual Walton Lecture 5-6 p.m. Monday in Room 130 of Todd Hall at the Carson College of Business, 300 NE College Ave., Pullman.
Brandkamp is responsible for managing Avista’s corporate insurance and enterprise risk management programs. His talk will focus on personal risks, risk management in the business sector, how Avista uses risk management to achieve its goals and how knowledge of risk management can be valuable to a career path.
The lecture is free.