Avista Corp. is warning its customers in Washington and Idaho about scammers who are impersonating the energy company.
Avista issued a news release Thursday that said hundreds of customers, both residential and commercial, have reported scam attempts this week. The majority of scam attempts are occurring via phone, with the scammers demanding overdue payments and threatening to disconnect service.
The scammers are instructing Avista customers to purchase a prepaid debit, credit or gift card, and phone them back with the card details, the news release said. Avista also warned to be wary of an “unexpected visitor demanding payment and using harsh language to threaten service disconnection.”
Customers shouldn’t provide any personal or financial information to unknown people or companies, the release said. Avista asked that customers call the company directly at 1 (800) 227-9187 to find out the status of their service and account.