Award winner

The Kiwanis Club of Pullman has recognized Pullman High School senior Kyra Harris, pictured, with the club’s third annual Performing Arts Prize. Harris received a $600 award for her achievements as a violinist. Harris hopes to become a member of the Washington Idaho Symphony Orchestra and join a chamber group. The Kiwanis Club also named PHS senior Daniel Mielke as the winner of an honorable mention prize, which included $300. Mielke plans to study music education at Washington State University and play in the Cougar Marching Band and other ensembles. For more on the winners and the award, see bit.ly/39EWipt

