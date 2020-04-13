2019 One year ago today
Moscow and Pullman are dealing with the aftermath of one of the region’s worst floods. Public works departments in both cities are continuing to aid in cleanup and damage assessment. … The Pullman School District has selected an architectural firm, Design West Architects, to design a new expansion on Lincoln Middle School. The firm will also design a transportation maintenance facility north of Pullman for the school district.
2015 Five years ago today
Despite a cold rain, about 100 people gathered at Pullman’s Spring Street Park to pitch in for the 11th annual Pullman Stream Cleanup. Volunteers for the Palouse Clearwater Environmental Institute event huddled under canopies with cups of hot coffee and cocoa. … Young veterinarians worked hard Saturday at Washington State University Veterinary Hospital’s annual Teddy Bear Surgery Clinic, put on during Mom’s Weekend. Clad in surgical garb, elementary age students learned to suture their stuffed animals.
2010 10 years ago today
It’s official: Moscow’s Walmart will close when the Pullman Walmart Supercenter opens, according to a spokesperson. The Pullman location, currently under construction, will absorb the over 225 people employed by Moscow’s store. … The Troy School Board is asking locals to vote for a $690,000 supplemental maintenance and operations levy for next school year. The amount is a 15 percent increase over last year’s levy of $600,000, which passed with 79 percent approval.