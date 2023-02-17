2022 One year ago

A bill aimed at helping youth-development programs in Washington state was passed this week with a unanimous vote by the Washington Senate. Introduced by Sen. Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, the bill would reimburse all or a part of enrollment fees for programs such as 4-H and Future Farmers of America. Schoesler, who represents the 9th District including Garfield, Whitman and Asotin counties, has been a strong supporter of 4-H and county fairs during his decades of public service. In addition to his role in Olympia, Schoesler operates a farm in Adams County. ... A study led by scientists at Washington State University found that social support for middle-aged Native Americans can mediate the association between depression, mortality and risk of cardiovascular disease. “Instrumental” social support, which refers to physical support such as giving a friend a ride to the doctor’s or helping buy groceries, was specifically found to decrease the risk of depression and mortality, said Astrid Suchy-Dicey, lead author of the study.

2018