A bill aimed at helping youth-development programs in Washington state was passed this week with a unanimous vote by the Washington Senate. Introduced by Sen. Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, the bill would reimburse all or a part of enrollment fees for programs such as 4-H and Future Farmers of America. Schoesler, who represents the 9th District including Garfield, Whitman and Asotin counties, has been a strong supporter of 4-H and county fairs during his decades of public service. In addition to his role in Olympia, Schoesler operates a farm in Adams County. ... A study led by scientists at Washington State University found that social support for middle-aged Native Americans can mediate the association between depression, mortality and risk of cardiovascular disease. “Instrumental” social support, which refers to physical support such as giving a friend a ride to the doctor’s or helping buy groceries, was specifically found to decrease the risk of depression and mortality, said Astrid Suchy-Dicey, lead author of the study.
Rollie Thomason works for an insurance company in downtown Genesee, but the country lifestyle is what really makes him tick. “We love life in the country,” Thomason said of himself and his wife, Tammy. Thomason, 52, lives on a small “hobby” farm east of Genesee and has worked for Stonebraker McQuary Insurance on West Walnut Avenue for more than eight years. When not in the office, Thomason dedicates much of his time on the Lewiston Roundup rodeo board of directors, having spent six of his seven years on the board focusing on royalty duties. ... There may not be a man alive who knows more about the history and traditions of the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department than Ken Robinson. It comes with having served nearly five decades with the unit. Robinson, after 47 years, announced his retirement from the department during the MVFD’s annual crab feed. The now 66-year-old said he joined the fire department in 1971 after spending a significant amount of time hunting and fishing with the late Ron Purnell and Jerry Musick, who were already firefighters with the department.
Lucas Rate started brewing beer back in college 14 years ago, but only recently made a profession out of it with the opening of the Moscow Brewing Company — a new twist on a historic namesake. Operating out of an artisan complex on North Almon Street, the brewery produces about three kegs of beer a day or 200 gallons a week, and Rate said he starts around 4 a.m. daily to be able to pick up his 10-year-old son after school. The first Moscow Brewery began operating in the city during the late 1800s. It is now the site of the popular sports bar, The Corner Club, where the first keg of Rate’s beer was sold. ... Two Moscow commission chairmen and the police chief will meet with City Attorney Randy Fife to review a draft antidiscrimination ordinance that would add protections for sexual orientation and gender bias not currently upheld by the state. If the review goes well, Ken Faunce, chairman of the Moscow Human Rights Commission, anticipates putting it to the City Council for a vote by April.