2020 One year ago
Some Latah County children will receive gifts this holiday season thanks to the Sharing Tree at the Palouse Mall in Moscow. Janie Nirk, 84, started the Sharing Tree in 1986 to help children in need celebrate the holiday season with presents in hand. “This is my Christmas gift,” Nirk said. “To see a smile on a kid’s face on Christmas morning.” Every year the tree is adorned with tags that represent a Christmas present waiting to be purchased for a child in need in Latah County.
2016 Five years ago
During the prelude to the regular season, many Idaho football players made vows that this would be the year the Vandals would break out of their postseason funk and become bowl eligible for the first time in seven years. One of them even gave his written word. In June, senior tight end Buck Cowan was penning a birthday card for this 98-year-old grandmother, Peg McGee, when he made a guarantee the Vandals would be bowling in December. Cowan even foreshadowed the destination, which was largely up in the air until UI clinched the berth with a victory in it regular-season finale.
2011 10 years ago
The Logos High School boys basketball team is off to a fast start this year, posting a perfect 10-0 record and winning the Logos Christmas Tournament. A big part of that success has been the stellar play of point guard Luke Shaw. Logos coach Matt Whitling has had some of his players go on to play college basketball, and he thinks that Shaw could do the same. “Luke is as good as or better than any player we’ve ever had,” Whitling said. “I hope he gets the opportunity to play basketball at the next level.”