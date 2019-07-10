2018 One year ago today
While lentils have reigned at the top of the pulse community for the past 20 years, a new crop on the block has made a significant affect over the past decade. According to the annual National Agricultural Statistics Service Prospective Planting Report, the chickpea is the only pulse continually growing in acreage since 2016 in Idaho and Washington. … For now, Pullman real estate is a sellers’ market. With housing values at an all-time high and trending upward, local real estate agents say listing prices for available properties are being driven skyward and are likely edging out lower-income buyers.
2014 Five years ago today
Avista Utilities announced this week it plans to use a $3.2 million state grant to install and test a large-scale battery system in Pullman in the near future. The money is part of $14 million in grants provided by Gov. Jay Inslee’s Clean Energy Fund for energy companies to research how to integrate renewable energy into the electrical grid. … Although President Barack Obama announced earlier this week an initiative to get more teachers into schools where students are largely poor and minorities, Superintendent Paul Sturm of the Pullman School District is concerned about having enough qualified teachers to fill positions across Washington.
2009 10 years ago today
The University of Idaho has been awarded a $502,148 federal grant to strengthen its emergency management plans, the U.S. Department of Education announced. UI Risk Management Officer Nancy Spink said UI will focus on improving emergency management in three areas: disease outbreak, helping people with special needs and promotion of good mental health to prevent behaviors that can cause emergencies. … Early Learning Services in Pullman will no longer offer a full-time child care program. It will be replaced by a new program called Bright Beginnings. The program will serve 1- and 2-year-olds Tuesdays and Thursdays. On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, it will serve 2- and 3-year-olds.
1994 25 years ago today
In the 1890s, pioneers crossed the heartland of America and made their way to Idaho. Among those who arrived in the Palouse was the father of the University of Idaho’s new chief academic officer. Now, 100 years later, John Yost is making a similar trek — traveling across the country to become the UI provost in Moscow. … The new wing at Gritman Medical Center is finally ready to welcome the public. The doors to the old entrance on Washington Street will close, and two new entrances facing Main Street will open.