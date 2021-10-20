2020 One year ago today
A Pullman man was selected to host a new podcast for engineers that was once recognized by Forbes on a list of the most “inspiring” podcasts for professionals. Jeff Perry will record the episodes of “The Engineering Career Coach Podcast” from his Pullman home. Perry will continue the podcast’s format of interviewing guests about topics such as leadership, communication skills, advancing careers and entrepreneurship. “I just find so much joy in helping others be their best self,” Perry told the Daily News. … The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust announced it awarded grants to Idaho and Washington nonprofits totaling more than $1 million. According to a news release, the smallest of the six grants, worth $31,115, went to the University of Idaho to support the commercialization of a “holistic climate control system using infrared cameras.”
2016 Five years ago today
Washington State University’s Glenn Terrell Friendship Mall was packed to excess as hundreds of protesters and counter-protesters shared unfriendly sentiments, some choice words and dozens of different views in what was essentially a peaceful student rally. Untiring arms lifted signs, large and small, over heads in an attempt to get varying messages across. And it all started with plywood, 2-by-4s and a bit of paint and a wall — Trump Wall. The WSU College Republicans had been planning the event and wall since late summer, when students at the University of Washington put up a wooden wall on campus to support presidential candidate Donald Trump, much to the chagrin of other students, faculty and administrators. … Washington State University’s Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine announced it has received preliminary accreditation and may begin recruiting students for its first class. Students will spend the first two years of their medical education on the Spokane campus, with the following two to three years divided among Spokane, Tri-Cities, Everett and Vancouver.
2011 Ten years ago today
A new program introduced last year in Pullman schools has shown positive results, according to Richard Bates, Sunnyside Elementary School principal and Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports facilitator. PBIS refers to a change in the way teachers and administrators deal with inappropriate behavior and violations of school rules. Instead of a reactive approach, PBIS outlines ways to proactively teach and support behaviors that are desired in settings like the classroom, the playground or the hallway. “We’re being really specific as to what we would like to see, what is the expected behavior,” Bates said. “Instead of having a list of ‘don’t’ and ‘no,’ we have a list of ‘do.’ ”