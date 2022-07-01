2021 One year ago
In a bid to support a more civically engaged citizenry, the League of Women Voters of Pullman has donated new, Washington-specific civics textbooks to local schools and the Neill Public Library. Lennis Boyer Watts, a member of the Pullman league, said the books are the latest edition of a series of civics books commissioned by the League of Women Voters of Washington called “The State We’re In.” Watts said the organization has always had a focus on civics education and was driven to help create resources to support teachers in the subject.
2017 Five years ago
The Deary Market opened for its four-month season and Amy Pope, event coordinator and vendor, said the vendors present more than tripled the number of vendors at last year’s market days. Roughly 10 vendors selling fresh food, drinks and other items set their tables at Deary City Park under the clear skies and warm sun. Pope said some residents in the smaller Latah County towns want to go to the Moscow Farmers Market but it is too far away. “This is a great idea to have everyone in our area and communities just to come out, have a good time and sell their goods and products,” Pope said. ... “Fun” is not a term many coaches would use to describe their instructional approach with players. But for former Washington State University standout and current Palouse Posse Legion baseball skipper Mike Kinkade, fun is an everyday part of the program. It’s a coaching mentality molded by 14 years as a professional ballplayer.
2012 10 years ago
When Randy and Rhonda Kent retired, they were hoping to settle down with a few riding horses and take it easy. But the abundance of neglected and abused horses in Latah County was a harsh reality they couldn’t tolerate, they said, and other rescue facilities were already at maximum occupancy in their minds. So the Kents started the Retired Equine And Care Habitat, using their pasture north of Deary to address the medical, nutritional and physical training needs of horses in need. There are 24 horses of various ages and stages of recovery from their sordid pasts at the R.E.A.C.H. facility. ... The temporary relocation of the Moscow Farmers Market to Main Street over construction work in the Jackson Street parking lot could become permanent as city officials continue to generate feedback from the public and downtown businesses for study. The city announced it was extending the market on Main Street for one more Saturday to gauge interest by patrons, vendors and downtown business owners. So far, the reaction to the location change has been very positive, market manager Barry McGarrah said.