2021 One year ago

Jake Dickert didn’t score an extra football game for his team, but he scored a new job title. The Washington State defensive coordinator, who has served as the Cougars’ interim coach the past five games, was named head coach on a permanent basis, hours after the team’s unlikely bid for a Pac-12 North title had been thwarted by a game result in Oregon. ... Folks looking to buy Christmas trees for the holiday season this year best not delay. Some Christmas tree wholesalers in Oregon and Washington suffered the effects of drought this summer with intense heat damaging or destroying some of their stock. In addition, in 2008, because of the recession, some growers could not afford to plant as many trees. It takes Christmas trees 10 to 13 years to mature, on average, and it’s that crop that is ready to harvest this year.

2017 Five years ago

Tags

Recommended for you