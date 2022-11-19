Jake Dickert didn’t score an extra football game for his team, but he scored a new job title. The Washington State defensive coordinator, who has served as the Cougars’ interim coach the past five games, was named head coach on a permanent basis, hours after the team’s unlikely bid for a Pac-12 North title had been thwarted by a game result in Oregon. ... Folks looking to buy Christmas trees for the holiday season this year best not delay. Some Christmas tree wholesalers in Oregon and Washington suffered the effects of drought this summer with intense heat damaging or destroying some of their stock. In addition, in 2008, because of the recession, some growers could not afford to plant as many trees. It takes Christmas trees 10 to 13 years to mature, on average, and it’s that crop that is ready to harvest this year.
University of Idaho Chief of Staff Brenda Helbling clicked away at her handheld tally counter as she welcomed a wave of community members, students and faculty to The Hub dining hall at Wallace Residence Center for a Thanksgiving meal. Just halfway through the event, Helbling counted nearly 800 diners. With an hour left to go, it appeared the event was likely to attract its anticipated count of 950 diners — the largest attendance in the event’s history, which began with approximately 250 participants in its first year. ... Felines at the Whitman County Humane Society will be feasting on turkey flavored pâté for their Thanksgiving meal, and the shelter’s dogs will get a special scoop of wet food and an extra raw hide treat. “In my head it’s their turkey feast,” staff member Leslie Krieger said. Krieger and co-worker Sarah Richards were scheduled to make sure none of the animals were left out of the holiday festivities.
Pullman Regional Hospital’s CEO said the hiring of philanthropic leader and retired football player Rueben Mayes as chief development officer is part of the public hospital’s overall plans to ramp up its fundraising efforts. ... Moscow’s Trinity Baptist Church opened its doors for Thanksgiving, serving turkey and holiday side dishes to those in need, those without family nearby and volunteers who decided to make the dinner and eat it, too. “I’m learning at real fast pace how to cut turkey,” said Pastor Dan Bailey, who had 14 birds to carve.