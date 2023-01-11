The Whitman County Commissioners voted in favor of investing $400,000 into the new Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport project. The terminal project is expected to cost $61 million, with most of that cost paid for by federal dollars. The cost includes not just the building itself, but utilities, the entrance road, parking lot and the apron. The airport is trying to reach a goal of $10 million in local funding for the terminal. ... Washington State University President Kirk Schulz recently appointed WSU Provost and Executive Vice President Elizabeth Chilton as the inaugural chancellor of the Pullman campus. Schulz will continue to focus on advancing the six-campus system without the added responsibility of day-to-day operations at the university’s oldest and largest campus in Pullman. Chilton will keep her title as provost.
Idaho Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, and Rep. Cherie Buckner-Webb, D-Boise, are co-chairing a “Respectful Workplace” committee to draft policy intended to build on the anti-sexual harassment training legislators, Nilsson Troy said. As lawmakers convened in Boise for this year’s legislative session, sexual misconduct allegations have been swirling around state legislatures, businesses and Hollywood for several months. ... New research from the University of Idaho shows climate change could expand almond production, now mostly confined to the state of California, to the Pacific Northwest as soon as 2050, according to a study published in the journal Climatic Change.
Marcus Fowler hopes to save a life, while fighting for his own. Fowler, a University of Idaho graduate who now lives in Pullman, was diagnosed with leukemia almost two years ago. After more than a year of unsuccessful drug treatments he joined the list of 6,000 patients in need of a bone marrow transplant. There are only four types of drug treatments for Fowler’s diagnosis, chronic neutrophilic leukemia, none of which has sent him into remission. When his search began for a marrow donor, friends and family stepped up and began organizing bone marrow donor drives. ... Scott and Sue Hallett see retirement as a time when they can choose how to best invest their energy in causes important to them and their community. The longtime Colfax residents are active volunteers and members of multiple nonprofit organizations and clubs in Whitman County. Both are former employees of the Council on Aging and Human Services in Colfax. Sue retired in August 2008 after 17 years as a care manager, and Scott retired this past July after 12 years as a nutrition program director. Before that, Sue worked as a teacher, and Scott, a Navy veteran, held several positions with the USDA.