2022 One year ago

The Whitman County Commissioners voted in favor of investing $400,000 into the new Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport project. The terminal project is expected to cost $61 million, with most of that cost paid for by federal dollars. The cost includes not just the building itself, but utilities, the entrance road, parking lot and the apron. The airport is trying to reach a goal of $10 million in local funding for the terminal. ... Washington State University President Kirk Schulz recently appointed WSU Provost and Executive Vice President Elizabeth Chilton as the inaugural chancellor of the Pullman campus. Schulz will continue to focus on advancing the six-campus system without the added responsibility of day-to-day operations at the university’s oldest and largest campus in Pullman. Chilton will keep her title as provost.

2018 Five years ago

