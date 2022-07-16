2021 One year ago
Thanks to a steady influx of grant funding in recent years, Washington State University’s Nuclear Science Center has acquired a raft of state-of-the-art equipment significantly expanding research capabilities. The center, located in the school’s Dodgen Research Facility on the northeast edge of campus, is a hub for scientific collaboration at WSU, as well as the unlikely home of an operational nuclear reactor. NSC Director Corey Hines said grant funding from the U.S. Department of Energy and other sources have enabled the center to buy a variety of new instruments as they’ve emerged as a sort of one-stop shop for all things nuclear. ... Moscow is considering changes to its city code to allow increased child-to-provider ratios in day care facilities and also remove hurdles for potential day care employees who have admitted to a misdemeanor drug crime that did not result in charges, or who have been charged with minor alcohol offenses. The proposed changes, discussed at Moscow City Hall, were presented for public input by city employees in collaboration with local day care providers.
2017 Five years ago
While many children enjoy the summer months for the free time and general lack of responsibility, a select group of youth football players have already turned their sights toward the fall. The Pullman Junior Greyhound football program began the first of three voluntary offseason workouts at Lincoln Middle School. A group of approximately 25 children took part in various drills ranging from blocking techniques to tackling mechanics. “The first goal of our program is to teach the fundamentals of the game, while our secondary mission is to teach the kids how to be teammates,” coach Doug Ryan said. ... In Potlatch, there’s nothing like the smell of a two-stroke Stihl in the morning — or mid-afternoon or evening — and it was no different as residents and visitors of the timber town celebrated their community pride with frolic, fun — and perhaps a few drinks — in the park. Logging competitions, corn eating contests and water gun wars took center stage for children and adults alike, who braved the midsummer heat to take part in Potlatch Community Days.
2012 10 years ago
Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories is growing again. The Pullman-based engineering and manufacturing company is leasing a 7,076-square-foot facility in the Spokane Valley to house more than 40 Spokane-area employees who currently commute to Pullman, said Tammy Lewis, public affairs specialist at SEL. The new office will not add any product lines, she said. ... Troy residents now have access to local health care again with the reopening of the Troy Clinic on Main Street. After a two-month remodeling period, Troy Clinic, the only health care facility in the small town, opened its doors with limited services provided by various physician assistants from Gritman Medical Center.