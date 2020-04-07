2019 One year ago today
After 22 years celebrating at East City Park, the Moscow Hemp Fest relocated to an indoor venue at the Latah County Fairgrounds. Muddy turf forced organizers to make the change, but just like years past, pipes, hemp cannabidiol oil, tie-dye clothing and crystals all were available for purchase. ... The Moscow Food Co-op will host a zero waste cooking class this week with a registered dietician. It will focus on well-known, low-cost recipes that use parts of fruits and vegetables normally discarded.
2015 Five years ago today
The Moscow City Council approved a single-stream curbside recycling proposal that will give residents a choice between two sizes of recycling carts. The program will cost residents about $2 more each month than the old recycling program. … The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office and Moscow Police Department discussed community concerns about firearms, emphasizing that education is key to gun safety.
2010 10 years ago today
Pullman is in the running to receive fiber optic cable as part of a broadband experiment Google is conducting, which would provide the town high-speed internet. A city in Kansas changed its name to Google for a month to grab the company’s attention. … University of Idaho sophomore golfer Kayla Mortellaro is already in the UI record books. She’s won four titles and she also has the highest ranking in school history at No. 9 in the nation.