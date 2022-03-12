2021 One year ago
With the help of community members, the owners of Wild at Art in Moscow are working to add a little “sparkle” to local efforts to feed hungry families on the Palouse. The downtown paint-your-own pottery and canvas studio, owned by Joan Hofmann and Donald Stanziano, is seeking donations to help cover the cost of 500 ceramic bowls to be donated to free meal programs offered by local restaurants Bloom Cafe in Moscow and Oak on Main in Pullman. ... Logan Greene was 5 or 6 years old the day her older brother put a helmet on her head, strapped a life jacket around her backwards and handed her a hockey stick longer than she was tall. The siblings went outside where Logan, shielded by makeshift padding, stood in goal, fending off hockey pucks shot by her brother and his friends before their parents realized what was happening. “I am pretty sure they didn’t hold back,” said Logan, who is now 13 years old. As outmatched as she was, something clicked. She was the only female goalie at the Palouse Women’s Adult Hockey Tournament at the Palouse Ice Rink in Moscow.
2017 Five years ago
Parts of Whitman County were expecting significant flooding, but by early morning a revised forecast from the National Weather Service was predicting the worst of the flooding would later in the day. The flood warning was issued for rivers and lakes in Idaho and Washington, including the Palouse River near Potlatch. Garfield Police Officer Joe Handley pulled up to an abandoned Palouse Lions Club Park on Tuesday afternoon where the Palouse River had begun to engulf the area, partly submerging tables, chairs and a windmill.
2012 10 years ago
The chairman of the University of Idaho’s Fish and Wildlife Resources department was honored March 7 with the Arthur S. Einarsen Award from The Wildlife Society. Kerry Reese is a wildlife professor who began working at the UI in 1983. The Einarsen Award recognizes outstanding service to the wildlife profession by members of the Northwest Section of The Wildlife Society. ... Six area law enforcement agencies descended on a mass protest at the University of Idaho with multiple arrests and injuries occurring throughout the day. And while it was all fake, the educational benefits were real. “It’s really an event about personnel management,” said Darin Watkins, a Washington State University spokesman, about the training session. “It’s really about how to get all the agencies working together.”