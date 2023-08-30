2022 One year ago

After an enrollment bump caused overcrowding at the University of Idaho’s residence halls, some students were asked to live in an off-campus hotel until rooms opened up. As of the morning, 89 students were living at the FairBridge Inn on Baker Street, said John Kosh, UI Auxiliary Services director of business development, marketing and communications. He said the university is working to make sure all have moved out of FairBridge Inn by the end of September. “We want them on campus,” he said. “We want them a part of the environment and the rich culture that the University of Idaho brings.” ... An analysis of county-by-county data in Idaho showed that over the course of 10 years, 39 out of 44 counties saw at least some increase in obesity. In 2022, Nez Perce County had a 33% obesity rate among adults — a 2% increase from 10 years ago. Latah County increased from 26% to 29%, Clearwater County dropped to 31% from 32%, Lewis County increased from 30% to 34%, and Idaho County increased from 30% to 31%. Higher levels of obesity, which is defined as a body mass index rating of 30 or higher, is strongly associated with high stress levels, said Rebekah Tague, a registered dietitian based in Coeur d’Alene.

2018 Five years ago

Recommended for you