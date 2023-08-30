After an enrollment bump caused overcrowding at the University of Idaho’s residence halls, some students were asked to live in an off-campus hotel until rooms opened up. As of the morning, 89 students were living at the FairBridge Inn on Baker Street, said John Kosh, UI Auxiliary Services director of business development, marketing and communications. He said the university is working to make sure all have moved out of FairBridge Inn by the end of September. “We want them on campus,” he said. “We want them a part of the environment and the rich culture that the University of Idaho brings.” ... An analysis of county-by-county data in Idaho showed that over the course of 10 years, 39 out of 44 counties saw at least some increase in obesity. In 2022, Nez Perce County had a 33% obesity rate among adults — a 2% increase from 10 years ago. Latah County increased from 26% to 29%, Clearwater County dropped to 31% from 32%, Lewis County increased from 30% to 34%, and Idaho County increased from 30% to 31%. Higher levels of obesity, which is defined as a body mass index rating of 30 or higher, is strongly associated with high stress levels, said Rebekah Tague, a registered dietitian based in Coeur d’Alene.
2018 Five years ago
Brightly colored welcome banners, name tags themed after owls and crayons festooned the hallways of West Park Elementary on Wednesday morning in Moscow. As teachers and students skittered in roughly straight lines, there was tangible excitement in the air — it was the first day of school. “I am so excited, I treat each new year as a party,” West Park Principal Bill Marineau said. “It’s a celebration. It’s not just the first day of school, and I want kids to be just totally jacked.”
2013 10 years ago
Sue Guyett has been feeding her family fresh fruits and vegetables from her garden at home for a long time. “I’ve been doing edible landscape for years. That’s how I fed my family. We all worked the garden and ate what came out of it,” said Guyett, head of the Community Action Center’s Edible Landscapes Pilot Program in Pullman. About a year ago, Guyett began to wonder if she might be able to do the same thing for others in the community. ... Washington State University mourned the loss of one of its most influential leaders after Glenn Terrell, the seventh president of the university, died at the age of 93. Terrell served as president of WSU from 1967-85, a time when strong leadership was crucial to the survival of the institution. “The years of Dr. Terrell’s presidency were times of change for the nation and for the university,” current WSU President Elson Floyd said in a statement. “He navigated changes admirably, leaving WSU a stronger and more vibrant university than ever before.”