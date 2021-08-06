2020 One year ago today
The Latah County Fair Board determined that more modifications will be needed at next month’s county fair in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The board continues to optimistically plan for a highly modified in-person fair at the Latah County Fairgrounds in Moscow. The quilt show, weaving and spinning show, collectibles show and the Sunday 4-H and FFA livestock judging contest are canceled; the Saturday 4-H and FFA livestock auction will be moved to a virtual program; and face coverings will be required by all patrons, vendors, staff and exhibitors while at the fairgrounds. … During a presentation, an officer with the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board repeated a simple rule of thumb alcohol and marijuana sellers can remember to keep them out of legal trouble. When in doubt, don’t sell. Kevin Lillard joined the Pullman Police Department in an online training session meant to educate local businesses about complying with state law regulating liquor and marijuana sales. The topics included selling to minors, fake IDs and overserving patrons.
2016 Five years ago today
Without paying close attention, it’s easy to miss Kitchen Counter, the new soup, salad and sandwich restaurant on Moscow’s Main Street. Nestled between Tapped Taphouse and Kitchen and Cafe Artista, there is only the Kitchen Counter logo on the door to alert passersby of its existence — and possibly the smells of freshly made lunch items. Patty and Matthew Brehm, co-owners of the restaurant, did not intend to make a big public announcement when they opened June 30. “We just opened the door one day,” Matthew said. … Kaden Elliss spent much of his father’s NFL career holed up in luxury suites, transfixed not by the thumping of helmets or the roar of the crowd, but by the action figures he brought with him to pass the time. Inattentive as he may have been, the Idaho linebacker evidently picked up something from Luther Elliss’ 10 years in the pro ranks. In 2015, Kaden Elliss led the Vandals with 91 total tackles. He was a 12-game starter as a true freshman, occasionally stealing work from the more seasoned linebackers who played alongside him.
2011 10 years ago today
It’s no secret that a high-fat, high-sugar diet can take a negative toll on the body, but Susan Marsh and a team of researchers are examining how the same diet could genetically change human heart function. Communication between proteins in muscle cells will control how they contract and heal. Marsh said this process is especially important for recovery after a heart attack because if the protein isn’t signaling the way it should, that means the heart is more susceptible to another heart attack or other problems. … It’s been a hard and often disappointing 20 years, but it’s finally paying off. The Eastside Marketplace is finally taking its place as a “downtown for the east side” of Moscow, said co-owner Shelley Bennett. Since her family purchased the building, then called the Moscow Mall, in 1990, Bennett has fought to make the complex attractive to businesses, and more importantly, useful to the east side community. It’s been a tough job from the get go. As soon as the building was purchased, the Bennetts came under pressure to tear it down and turn it into a regional shopping center.