Lumberyard, the large food hall on North Grand Avenue in Pullman that shut its doors more than a year ago, has been revived thanks to new leadership. Molly Golden and longtime Stubblefield’s general manager DJ Goldfinger are the new business owners seeking to make the cavernous building a food and entertainment destination for all ages. “We’ve had a lot of people reach out to us on social media and saying, ‘We’re so happy this place is opening back up. It was such a great idea,’ ” Golden said. Lumberyard features multiple independently owned food stations surrounding a large seating area. ... After muted celebrations last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, homecoming events at the University of Idaho and Washington State University have returned to the excitement of students and alumni. UI students kicked off the week decorating the windows of downtown businesses, some hinting at “The Vandal Century,” which is the theme for this year’s festivities.
A leap of faith and a belief that failure was not an option drove Mary Langer to leave her home of 30 years and move to Bovill. The 57-year-old Seattle native always had a dream of opening a cafe, and in 2015 she finally took steps to make that happen when she moved to Bovill full time and started the immense project of renovating and opening Bailey’s Public House. A year later she opened the bar and, she — and her dog, Penny, the official bar guard dog — had a grand opening for the cafe right next door. ... Sunnyside Elementary School students in Pullman raised more than $15,500 for their Parent-Teacher Organization and teachers this year as part of the school’s annual Move-A-Thon, which gets kids out of their seats and onto the playground. First-grade teacher Stephanie Bray watched from the sidelines as her energetic students learned from Pullman CrossFit owner Mike Kinkade how to do mule kicks, bear crawls and burpees on the field.
Imagine having to walk several miles every day just to secure food, water, shelter and other basic life necessities. “People do this across the world, and we do it once a year to simulate it,” said Pullman resident Mary Lauver, who participated in the 29th annual Pullman-Moscow CROP Hunger Walk. The CROP Hunger Walk primarily raises money for Church World Service’s international relief and development programs, but about a quarter of the total proceeds will be split between the Pullman Child Welfare food bank and the Moscow Food Bank. ... With online learning on the November ballot, schools across Idaho are waiting until after the election to bring in technology. Genesee, however, is staying ahead of the curve. The Students Come First laws are intended to bring more technology advancements to schools by requiring students to take two online courses before graduating high school and providing a 1:1 ratio of students to laptops. Genesee School District was scheduled to be one of the first 30 districts receiving the laptops this fall.