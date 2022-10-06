2021 One year ago

Lumberyard, the large food hall on North Grand Avenue in Pullman that shut its doors more than a year ago, has been revived thanks to new leadership. Molly Golden and longtime Stubblefield’s general manager DJ Goldfinger are the new business owners seeking to make the cavernous building a food and entertainment destination for all ages. “We’ve had a lot of people reach out to us on social media and saying, ‘We’re so happy this place is opening back up. It was such a great idea,’ ” Golden said. Lumberyard features multiple independently owned food stations surrounding a large seating area. ... After muted celebrations last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, homecoming events at the University of Idaho and Washington State University have returned to the excitement of students and alumni. UI students kicked off the week decorating the windows of downtown businesses, some hinting at “The Vandal Century,” which is the theme for this year’s festivities.

