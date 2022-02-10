2021 One year ago
In a clinical training for local medical, nursing and athletic training students, participants were unusually enthusiastic about stabbing their partners in the arm. About 40 aspiring doctors, nurses and athletic trainers paired up and practiced administering vaccines by injecting each other with syringes filled with saline — a harmless saltwater solution. The University of Idaho’s WWAMI Medical Education Program hosted the interprofessional training with the help of the North Idaho Area Health Education Center, inviting nursing students from Lewis Clark State College and athletic training students from the UI to participate in the training alongside students in the medical school program. … Walmart pharmacies in Idaho, including the store in Moscow, will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines. According to a news release, those eligible to be inoculated in the state will be able to schedule an appointment through the Walmart website once they become available.
2017 Five years ago
About 80% of Moscow residential garbage customers participate in curbside recycling compared to about 35% who did so before a single-stream roll cart system was implemented Feb. 1, 2016, estimates Andy Boyd, operations manager for Latah Sanitation Inc. and Moscow Recycling. Boyd said 80% is “pretty good” but “obviously it can get better.” ... For much of the final 10 minutes, the Idaho women’s basketball team seemed to be one defensive stop away from knocking off the top dog in the Big Sky Conference. Only when the Vandals did get that stop, they were unable to capitalize, missing a tough, potential game-tying layup with 17 seconds left on their final possession of a 71-67 loss to Northern Colorado at the Kibbie Dome.
2012 10 years ago
With a drill, an empty can and a brass tube, anyone can pull sap from a maple tree. The simplicity and the science are what keep Moscow resident Greg Hodapp interested in the hobby. After moving to Idaho from Wisconsin last year, Hodapp was excited to find the Palouse spring season was great for maple tapping. This year he started the Palouse Maple Syrup Cooperative, offering to tap local maple trees and selling the rewards at a discount price. … A fire in Colfax injured two firefighters and totaled a storage unit and everything inside. Colfax Fire Chief Ralph Walters said the fire started after 5 p.m. at a storage building on State Highway 26 west of Colfax. The injured firefighters, from Colfax and Diamond, were treated at Whitman Hospital and released the same night. They were back at work Thursday afternoon. Walters said the storage unit that caught fire had been housing two 4-wheelers with a Caterpillar attachment, a Sea Ray boat, a Wellcraft boat, an Adirondack travel trailer and a Porsche Carrera. All were reportedly damaged beyond repair. from the flames. Walters said there is no estimated damage cost yet. “We’re going to have to sit down and look at the estimate of each vehicle. It’s going to be extensive, though,” Walters said.