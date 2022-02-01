2021 One year ago
Some New Saint Andrews College students will attend classes in the former Cadillac Jack’s nightclub building in downtown Moscow, NSA President Ben Merkle said. It will mark NSA students’ first occupancy of the building since the private classical Christian college completed its purchase of the three-story structure four years ago. Merkle said about 164 students take classes at the current NSA building, which is just a few blocks away on South Main Street, and roughly another 30 attend the school online. … Pac-12 Conference play hasn’t been pretty thus far for Washington State’s youthful men’s basketball team, which entered the bitter-rivalry game against Apple Cup foe Washington on a six-game skid. The Cougars (10-7, 3-7 Pac-12) proceeded to manhandle the Huskies (3-12, 2-8) on the glass, 48-28, and outscored UW in the paint, 42-22, as coach Kyle Smith became the only WSU coach aside from Tony Bennett to begin his tenure 3-0 against UW when the visiting Cougars slapped the Huskies 77-62 at Alaska Airlines Arena. It was Wazzu’s largest margin of victory in Seattle since 1994.
2017 Five years ago
Students at Moscow’s West Park Elementary School encountered rough waters, when they discovered a crew of swashbuckling pirates had invaded their midst. As they quickly learned from the dreaded Captain — better known as Principal Bill Marineau — the booty being sought was their most prized treasure: books. Fortunately for the students, the captain was open to a deal. If the students can manage to read 6,000 books over the next month, their library will be safe from the scurvy band. Autumn Blevis, 5, said she has no doubt she and her classmates can meet Captain Marineau’s demand. “I already read 88,” she said. … Moscow High boys’ basketball player Cooper Stephens was such an offensive threat during the first 24 minutes of this 4A Inland Empire League matchup that he left the Lakeland defense no choice but to find and shadow him every time down the floor. In doing so, Lakeland of Rathdrum also found the key to stopping the Moscow Bears, holding them to just seven points in the fourth quarter of a 56-48 loss for the home team at Bear Den despite 20 points from Stephens, who was scoreless in the final frame.
2012 10 years ago
Idaho football coach Robb Akey likened National Signing Day to Christmas when he announced the signing of 23 recruits. While Akey and Vandal fans may have to wait several years to know exactly how good this year’s crop of presents are, the coach expects several, including seven junior college players, to push for playing time. … Pullman High School has received the 2011 Washington Achievement Award, created by The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction and the State Board of Education to celebrate the state’s top-performing schools and to recognize achievement in multiple categories. The award is based on school performance according to the Washington Achievement Index, a comprehensive measurement of how schools in Washington are performing over time.