2021 One year ago
Pullman Economic Development Manager Jennifer Hackman said a developer has recently purchased The State Inn in downtown Pullman and is planning to begin a major remodel of the building at the end of June. She said the developer, Preface, is investing $2.5 million into transforming The State Inn into Hotel McCoy. ... Even in a year that is not overshadowed by a global pandemic, the yearbook crew at Moscow High School put in hard work and long hours to make their annual chronicles a reality. With MHS starting the year in a hybrid schedule with the student body split into “A” and “B” cohorts and attending in-person classes two days a week on an alternating schedule, teacher and yearbook adviser Jason Huff said they had some difficulty arranging photos.“We did way more photoshopping than normal,” Huff said.
2017 Five years ago
Nikki Cox was once asked by a former boss what she would choose to do if she could do anything and did not have to worry about money. She answered, “(I would) be with kids. I just love that joy and that energy from kids.” Her true calling turned out to be a career in education. The 41-year-old is now the director of Emmanuel Lutheran Preschool in Moscow, a position she took two years ago after teaching at the elementary level for 14 years. ... For University of Idaho graduate Jonathan Moon, the life he lived before starting his education made all the difference. Like a great number of Generation Xers, Moon, now 38, wasn’t anxious to tie himself back to a desk after high school, and he chose to venture the Northwest in the most unconventional ways. It was the turn that led him to Moscow that was the most significant. The time to relax, see the Northwest and become more of an adult clarified the future for him. When Moon discovered anthropology, he knew he had found his career. Now, two years after transferring to the University of Idaho, the honeymoon is not over with the Palouse, the university and life in general.
2012 10 years ago
For Matasha Dhar and Brad Winters, getting their hands dirty at the Pullman Community Garden is a way to stay entertained on evenings when not much else is happening in town. “It’s engaging,” Dhar said at the garden’s annual spring fair. “You have to put in thought. It’s not mindless, like watching TV.” The Washington State University graduate students are now in their second year of renting a plot at the garden, which features 90 20-by-20-foot plots for $50 and 18 10-by-10-foot plots for $25.