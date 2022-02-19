2021 One year ago
A proposed mixed-use development on the southwest corner of Sixth and Jackson streets in Moscow is now slated for construction this summer. Local developer Rusty Olps discussed an updated development proposal at a Moscow Urban Renewal Agency meeting. MURA commissioners were receptive to the plans and approved an amended exclusive negotiation agreement and schedule of performance for the project, part of which says construction will start at the end of July. The project includes a three-story building on a triangular parcel on the Sixth Street frontage. ... Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert and the Board of Latah County Commissioners each wrote a letter to the Idaho Senate Local Government and Taxation Committee urging members of the committee to vote against the property tax cap bill, or Senate Bill 1108, which proponents argue will provide property owners relief from increasing property taxes. The Latah County Commissioners’ letter said the bill would be harmful to local services, won’t offer the tax relief residents want and will be detrimental to attracting new businesses.
2017 Five years ago
Instead of employees greeting and serving customers, it was Troy High School seniors who served up breakfast at Applebee’s on a gloomy morning in Moscow to raise money for their senior lock-in party. About 10 of Troy’s roughly 25 seniors were present, opening doors for customers, seating them and serving them plates of pancakes, sausage and eggs. “I’ve never worked with any of my classmates in an environment like this,” THS senior Cameron Barnes said. ... Parking and trail signage are two items that local residents want to see improved at Idler’s Rest Nature Preserve, which is nestled at the base of Moscow Mountain northeast of Moscow. Palouse Land Trust, which manages and maintains the 35-acre property, hosted a public input session Wednesday night at the Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center in Moscow to find out what residents think would make the preserve safer and more enjoyable for its users.
2012 10 years ago
Washington State University freshman Bruce Jones asked more than 50 high school seniors: “Are you going to sit and wait for things to happen, or are you going to go after your dreams and make them a reality?” He posed his challenge during a banquet to conclude WSU’s African American Scholars weekend. One year ago Jones was in their shoes, as a high-achieving, African American high school senior with early acceptance to WSU.