2022 One year ago

Morgan Blazzard began her volleyball journey as a 7 year old in 2011, watching Troy beat Genesee in four sets in the Idaho Class 1A Division I state championship match at Lewis-Clark State College’s Activity Center (now known as the P1FCU Activity Center). It’s those images that have stuck in her head. “When I witnessed that, I knew I wanted to be a part of it,” Blazzard said. “I was very passionate about being the best volleyball player that I could be.” Eleven years later, Blazzard cemented herself as one of the best players in Trojan history. ... Twenty-three human rights and religious organizations have signed on to a strongly worded letter condemning alleged hate crimes in Boise and calling on people to become aware of the danger for such actions to metastasize. The Latah County Human Rights Task Force recently circulated a letter calling on legislators, law enforcement officers and citizens to “speak up and take a united stand against hate.”

2018 Five years ago

Recommended for you