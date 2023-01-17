Morgan Blazzard began her volleyball journey as a 7 year old in 2011, watching Troy beat Genesee in four sets in the Idaho Class 1A Division I state championship match at Lewis-Clark State College’s Activity Center (now known as the P1FCU Activity Center). It’s those images that have stuck in her head. “When I witnessed that, I knew I wanted to be a part of it,” Blazzard said. “I was very passionate about being the best volleyball player that I could be.” Eleven years later, Blazzard cemented herself as one of the best players in Trojan history. ... Twenty-three human rights and religious organizations have signed on to a strongly worded letter condemning alleged hate crimes in Boise and calling on people to become aware of the danger for such actions to metastasize. The Latah County Human Rights Task Force recently circulated a letter calling on legislators, law enforcement officers and citizens to “speak up and take a united stand against hate.”
Future inhabitants of the University of Idaho’s president’s house will walk on locally-sourced, student-harvested wooden floors for years to come thanks to the work of seven students over winter break. A class of UI forestry students kicked off the year felling between 20 to 30 trees to be used in construction of the new president’s house on Nez Perce Drive in Moscow. Robert Keefe, assistant professor of forest operations in the College of Natural Resources, led the course, called “Winter Harvesting,” at the UI’s Experimental Forest, which he also directs. ... A company planning to install a new cellphone tower on Bald Butte south of Pullman is adjusting its proposed location to consider environmental effects, county officials said. The Inland Northwest Cellular tower was originally planned to be nearly 300-feet tall and would have featured bright strobes to ward off planes. Whitman County Planner Alan Thomson said those plans had to be changed once Palouse Prairie was discovered on the butte.
Vandal Athletics Hall of Fame member Wayne D. Anderson died Wednesday at the age of 82. Anderson, a native of Spokane and a 1949 graduate of Rogers High School, was a student-athlete, coach and athletics administrator at the University of Idaho. He played football and baseball for the Vandals before serving as an assistant coach in football and basketball, and ultimately taking on head coaching roles in basketball and baseball. Later in his career, he was an assistant athletic director. ... Thirty-five Moscow High School students presented in-depth projects this week ranging from insect behavior to cake decorating as part of the Extended Learning Internship program. ELI is an independent study program, established at MHS in 1978, that is similar to senior projects. Students spend one semester researching a specific topic of interest.