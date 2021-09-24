2020 One year ago today
The Environmental Protection Agency awarded the Palouse Conservation District a $100,000 grant to teach water conservation. According to a news release, the district plans to use the money to develop new opportunities for K-12 students to experience hands-on water quality and conservation programs in a virtual classroom and out in the field. The district also plans to lead backyard water conservation workshops, demonstrations and volunteer projects for community members. ... A “psalm sing” attended by more than 150 people in the Moscow City Hall parking lot led to three arrests, including that of Latah County Commission candidate Gabriel Rench. Rench, a Moscow Republican running against incumbent Moscow Democrat Tom Lamar in November’s election, was one of five people cited by Moscow police for suspicion of being in violation of Moscow’s mask/social distancing order, according to Moscow Police Chief James Fry.
2016 Five years ago today
A new Little Free Library near the corner of Polk and D streets at the northern edge of Moscow’s Fort Russell neighborhood honors the late Ronald Meldrum, who taught literature at Washington State University for more than 30 years. Meldrum was an avid reader, often reading a book a night, and in retirement he repaired and restored the clocks of many Moscow-Pullman area families, his widow, Barbara, said. ... University of Idaho President Chuck Staben has appointed a task force to address issues stemming from the vermin control program operated by campus veterinarian Peter Autenried and the university’s facilities department, the university announced. The program resulted in the euthanasia in a campus-made gas chamber of seven feral cats and more than 1,000 birds trapped on campus.
2011 10 years ago today
Ted Koppel, anchor of ABC’s “Nightline” from 1980 to 2005 received the Edward R. Murrow Lifetime Achievement Award in Broadcast Journalism at Washington State University in Pullman. Koppel’s public remarks at the 37th annual Murrow Symposium were preceded by a press conference filled with both professional and student media from around the region. ... Bicyclist Larry Einig is entering the final stretch of a 320-mile journey from his doorstep in the suburbs northeast of Seattle to his daughter’s house after a week crossing the state with his wife. “My goal was to ride from my door, where my daughter was raised, all the way to her front door,” said Einig from Colfax where he stopped for the day Friday. The Woodinville businessman will complete the final 25 miles today to the Pullman home of his daughter, Kelsey Manning.