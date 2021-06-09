2020 One year ago today
University of Idaho volcanologist Erika Rader and colleagues have successfully synthesized so-called “lava bombs” ejected from erupting volcanoes, inching science toward better models for predicting lava flows. Rader said the “bombs” are actually semi-elastic blobs of molten lava which are hurled from erupting volcanoes to form structures called “spatter piles” that could potentially influence the flow of lava in sudden and dramatic ways. “It’s basically a lava flow except, instead of flowing out of vents, it gets kind of blasted out,” Rader said. … For most, graduating with a high school diploma is a great accomplishment, but Crystal Parker went above and beyond. Parker is the first Colfax High School graduate to also receive her associate degree while at the school. But how did she accomplish this? With the help of a program called Running Start, which allowed her to take college classes at Spokane Falls Community College while still enrolled in high school her junior and senior year.
2016 Five years ago today
Garfield residents flocked to the town council meeting — many of them to protest a proposed resolution to use town money for the mayor’s legal expenses as he defends himself against residents who have filed to recall him. However, despite the largest crowd some councilors had seen in 10 years at a Garfield town meeting, the resolution was put off at the last minute until the next council meeting. The crowd of about 30 was so large the meeting had to be moved to the Garfield Community Center.
2011 10 years ago today
When he was 19, Samuel Hunter told the Lewiston Tribune there was no time for farces and musicals in theater. “I want to get the audience in here, slap ’em in the face and send them home with something to think about,” said Hunter, who was directing a play he had written called “American Breakfast” at the Moscow Community Theatre. Now 29, the Moscow native has the attention of the nation’s top theater circles after winning a playwriting Obie Award for his work “A Bright New Boise” staged by New York’s Partial Comfort Productions. … Thirty young musicians in the St. Mary’s School/Moscow All-City Band are beginning their summer vacations with a trip to the Happiest Place on Earth. Officials at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., invited the advanced section of the b and to perform next week at Magic Music Days, a Disney program for youth in the performing arts. Their invitation was based on a video they submitted to Disneyland of their performance at the University of Idaho’s Lionel Hampton International Jazz Festival.