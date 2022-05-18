2021 One year ago
Moscow’s face mask order has been terminated. The Moscow City Council lifted its public health emergency order, which required masks and had been in effect since July 1, after the city met certain COVID-19 metrics established by health experts and local health entities. The order mandated face coverings be worn in public where 6-foot social distancing could not be maintained with non-household members. ... Pullman expects $7.5 million in federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act, though it is too early to determine exactly what the city can spend it on. During the Pullman City Council meeting, City Administrator Mike Urban gave a presentation on the emergency funding to support communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The money is federal but will be allocated by the state government.
2017 Five years ago
It was just after 11:30 p.m. that night that Moscow Police Sgt. Lee Newbill was shot and killed trying to protect his community from a shooter who had opened fire on the Latah County Sheriff’s office. Ten years later, those in the Moscow community who remember that night still grieve the loss of Newbill and the two other victims who lost their lives. If there was one good thing that came out of the shooting and Newbill’s death, it was the outpouring of sympathy and empathy from the community, said Phil Gray, who at the time was a sergeant for the Latah County Sheriff and a part of the rescue team. ... Moscow High tennis coach Richard Gayler credits the resilient attitude of his athletes for the program’s recent progress. In one season, the Bears doubled their number of Idaho Class 4A state qualifiers from four to eight, despite a reliance on a youthful roster. “The program itself is just building,” Gayler said. The emergence of sophomore Derek Wendt allowed Moscow to find a strong backbone in league competition this spring. Wendt cruised to a 20-3 singles record and earned 4A Player of the Year honors in the Inland Empire League.
2012 10 years ago
Deary student Cassidy Henderson’s entry “Allysa,” took second place in the third-grade category of the Idaho Public Television/KUID regional PBS KIDS GO! Writers Contest. Contestants wrote stories illustrated with at least five pictures and submitted the entries to the IdahoPTV station in their region. Stories are judged on originality, creative expression, storytelling and integration of text and pictures. ... Excavation work started at the site for Moscow’s intermodal transit center with construction slated for completion in mid-October. Ginno Construction of Coeur d’Alene began work at the site on Sweet Avenue and Railroad Street on Friday, said city community development director Bill Belknap. The ITC will be the transit hub for the city and include Moscow Valley Transit and the University of Idaho’s parking and transportation services. The facility is being constructed under a 40-year lease agreement between the city and UI, with the university retaining ownership of the land and the city owning the facility.