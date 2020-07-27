2019 One year ago today
The University of Idaho and Gritman Medical Center partnered to provide a pair of local high schools with athletic trainers for the past two years. Through the arrangement, UI students who are pursuing a doctorate of athletic training are employed full-time by Gritman to supply sports medicine support to Troy and Moscow high school athletics. ... Software company Emsi is expanding its presence in Moscow with a four-story building expected to house as many as 500 employees at the St. John Hardware and Implement site on the north end of town. Chief Financial Officer Timothy Van den Broek told employees the labor market analytics firm hopes to complete the building by October 2020. He expects to move employees in shortly after.
2015 Five years ago today
Moscow’s Rotary Club dedicated a memorial bench to honor member David Trail, one of the victims in the city’s Jan. 10 shooting. Friends, family and fellow Rotarians gathered in Moscow’s Friendship Square to remember Trail, who was involved in Moscow’s Rotary Club for more than 45 years. … Moscow celebrated the 25th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act in Moscow’s East City Park. The Americans with Disabilities Act became law in 1990 to ensure equal employment opportunities for people with disabilities and to require accommodations be made for them in transportation and other public services. The event was organized by Disability Action Center Northwest in Moscow and included local guest speakers, about 15 area service groups, live music by artists with disabilities, free raffle prizes and a free hamburger or hot dog or two.
2010 10 years ago today
Moscow residents may soon be required to vaccinate certain furry friends against rabies. The city would require cats, dogs and ferrets that reside in the city limits to be vaccinated, unless a licensed veterinarian has filed a statement with the city clerk exempting the animal for medical reasons. The Moscow City Council Administration Committee sent an ordinance to that effect to the full council for consideration. … Phones around Pullman were restored to working order after a morning power surge cut service to many Frontier Communications customers, Tom Murn, general manager for the Pullman/Moscow market, said. He said several businesses and city offices as well as some residential customers were affected but didn’t know how many. Most had phone service again within three hours, he said.