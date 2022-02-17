Back Issues: From the pages of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News

2021 One year ago
Johanna Kalb has been named the next dean of the University of Idaho College of Law. She will begin her duties in May. Kalb replaces Jerrold “Jerry” Long, who will return to his faculty position at the law school after serving two-plus years as dean. Kalb serves as the associate dean of administration and special initiatives at Loyola University New Orleans College of Law. She has a bachelor’s degree from Stanford University, a master’s degree in international relations from Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies and a Juris Doctorate from Yale. ... The town of Malden received $20,000 for its fire department and Sen. Mark Schoesler introduced a bill to provide property tax relief to its residents rebuilding their homes that were destroyed by September’s devastating wildfire.
2017 Five years ago
Moscow’s Public Works crews had a long, wet day, responding to the drenching Palouse rain and subsequent snow melting by placing sandbags in community areas vulnerable to flooding. As of noon, crews had barricaded and closed the athletic fields and dog park at Mountain View Park, the pathway at Heron’s Hideout, and the pathway at Berman Creekside Park from Styner Avenue to Highway 95, asking the public not to enter the areas until barricades are removed. ... Members of the Washington Legislature are working to amend state laws in a fight against a state Supreme Court ruling that makes water well permits much more expensive. In an email to his constituents, Rep. Joe Schmick, R-Colfax, said many have contacted his office about the court’s “overreach” in last year’s Whatcom County v. Hirst, Futurewise, et al. decision. The Hirst decision, as the ruling is known, requires counties to independently confirm whether there is enough water — both legally and physically — to approve a building permit that would rely on a well as a source of water. That’s a costly process and could, in effect, stop the issuance of permits for new wells, Whitman County Planner Alan Thompson said.
2012 10 years ago
More than 40 education and business organizations gathered in the Moscow High School gymnasium, giving local high school students a taste of the real world that awaits them after graduation. Diane Potter, career coordinator at Moscow High School, said the fair was open to all local high school students, even home-schooled students, from ninth through 12th grades. Because of a heavy job market competition, Potter said they encourage students to find some form of education after high school. ... Seattle-area author Jarrett Mentink said his first children’s book was inspired by the alley cats that chased mice below his dorm room at Washington State University. “I wrote ‘Alley the Cat’ when I was supposed to be working on my dissertation,” Mentink said before speaking with students during an assembly at Pullman’s Sunnyside Elementary School. In “Alley the Cat,” the title character saves a mouse named Wheels from being eaten by three other felines. Mentink read the book while four Sunnyside teachers acted it out, chasing one another across the stage in costume ears and bushy tails.