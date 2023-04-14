The city of Moscow has drafted a climate action plan to reduce carbon emissions among residents by 2050. City staff have sought to tackle the issue of climate change regarding municipal buildings, parks and lands for years, but will need public buy-in to achieve more meaningful change. A final draft of the climate action plan is now being prepared for adoption, according to Kelli Cooper, environmental education and sustainability specialist at the city. ... Before Tom and Jeri Harris moved to Pullman in June 2007, they had heard about the National Lentil Festival and wanted to help. So, they called the Pullman Chamber of Commerce and asked how they could be of assistance. Months later, Tom Harris suddenly found himself serving up the famous lentil chili next to Mayor Glenn Johnson. Tom and Jeri Harris have made a habit of volunteering their time to serve Pullman, and they received the annual Community Service Recognition Award from Pullman Kiwanis for their work.
2018 Five years ago
Lisa Grigg and her husband, Michael, have been telling Genesee residents for years about their plans to open a wine tasting facility in the small town. This fall, if all goes as planned, it will finally happen when they open the doors to their business, the Harris Station Tasting Room. The former Genesee residents are in the process of renovating a vacant downtown building on the northeast corner of Fir and Chestnut streets that will house the tasting room. ... Residents of the Palouse walked at varying times from noon to midnight in honor of those who have lost, won or are fighting their battles with cancer at Relay for Life of WSU and Whitman County at the Grimes Way Play Field on the Washington State University campus. WSU senior and event leader Kiana Mulqueeney said it is nearly impossible to find someone who hasn’t been affected by cancer in one way or another. She has participated in a Relay For Life event every year since she was in the fifth grade.
2013 10 years ago
It has been a good week for Moscow’s Ryan family. First, Logos School cross country coach Allison Ryan was named the Idaho State Coaches’ Association 2A Boys Cross Country Coach of the Year. Shortly afterward, her son, sophomore Paul Ryan, shattered a school record in the 3,200-meter run at the Pasco Invitational. “I’ve been coaching for a while now and I think this is the biggest award I have even won,” Ryan said. “It has been an exciting week.” Ryan has been coaching cross country for 15 years, yet the 2012 season marked an exciting first-time experience for her and her team.