2022 One year ago

The city of Moscow has drafted a climate action plan to reduce carbon emissions among residents by 2050. City staff have sought to tackle the issue of climate change regarding municipal buildings, parks and lands for years, but will need public buy-in to achieve more meaningful change. A final draft of the climate action plan is now being prepared for adoption, according to Kelli Cooper, environmental education and sustainability specialist at the city. ... Before Tom and Jeri Harris moved to Pullman in June 2007, they had heard about the National Lentil Festival and wanted to help. So, they called the Pullman Chamber of Commerce and asked how they could be of assistance. Months later, Tom Harris suddenly found himself serving up the famous lentil chili next to Mayor Glenn Johnson. Tom and Jeri Harris have made a habit of volunteering their time to serve Pullman, and they received the annual Community Service Recognition Award from Pullman Kiwanis for their work.

2018 Five years ago

