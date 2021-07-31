2020 One year ago today
Pullman Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Marie Dymkoski, in her report on the business community during the weekly Pullman Kiwanis Club meeting, said several businesses have closed permanently in Pullman during the COVID-19 pandemic, but closures were not completely related to the pandemic. Dymkoski said the Lumberyard Food Hall on North Grand Avenue was struggling before the pandemic to generate revenue from such a large space. … The City of Moscow will begin replacing the aging wooden playground equipment at Jim Lyle Rotary Park on Monday. Jim Lyle Rotary Park is located on the corner of the intersection of East F Street and Orchard Avenue. The Moscow City Council approved the purchase of new playground equipment after considering recommendations from the public voting process. The new playground will include accessible playground equipment for children ages 5-12.
2016 Five years ago today
The 41st annual Latah County Historical Society Ice Cream Social started off with a bang — literally. As the last notes of the national anthem died in summer air and the American flag was raised, most of the crowd looked on with excitement and some covered their ears as seven men, members of the Hog Heaven Muzzle Loaders, dressed in frontier clothing lined up in the middle of the Moscow intersection of Second and Adams streets, aimed their muskets toward the sky and fired. They did not actually fire musket balls, but paper wads instead. … Tony Mangini, vice president of the Palouse Ice Rink board, will try to turn 10 years of talk about a new facility into action when he goes before the Moscow City Council and asks the city to pledge $1 million. Mangini said that if the City Council pledges $1 million, then the funds would be made available after Palouse Ice Rink acquires the other $2.6 million that would be needed to build the structure.
2011 10 years ago today
The first of two overlegal shipments of Imperial Oil/ExxonMobil refinery equipment slated for travel made its way through Moscow. The loads granted permits by the Idaho Transportation Department are 17.6 feet wide, 14 feet tall and 76 feet long with one weighing 85,000 pounds and the other at 88,000 pounds. The load traveled from the Port of Lewiston and is bound for the Kearl Oil Sands Project in Alberta, Canada. … Tours of World War II-era bombers scheduled for today through Wednesday at the Pullman-Moscow Airport have been canceled. Instead, the planes will be at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport. Airport manager Tony Bean said the tours were canceled because the airport board and the company that provides the tours had a disagreement about liability insurance.