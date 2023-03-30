Drivers heading down Pullman Road in Moscow were greeted by the chants of 35 University of Idaho students standing in front of Wendy’s trying to raise awareness about an issue close to their hearts. The students were there to encourage people to boycott the fast food restaurant until it joins a program formed to protect farmworkers. The protest was organized by the Movimiento Activista Social, a social activist club at the UI. The Wendy’s boycott is an annual event the club organizes each spring as it waits for the restaurant to join the Fair Food Program. ... A group of Malden and Pine City residents are suing Avista Utilities for property damage and emotional distress stemming from a wildfire that razed much of their towns in 2020. The lawsuit, filed in Spokane County Superior Court, comes nearly a year after a Department of Natural Resources report found a tree branch fell into Avista power lines, igniting the blaze. The tree was diseased and damaged, causing a forest pathologist to find a “closer inspection was warranted,” according to the DNR report. “This was a time bomb waiting to go off,” John Allison, a local civil attorney involved in the case, said of the tree.
2018 Five years ago
Daniel Vertrees’ life changed in November 2015 when he was attempting to demolish a friend’s shed in Sacramento and the roof collapsed on him. Vertrees said he was pinned down until six firemen pulled him from the rubble. Now, Vertrees, a 71-year-old former Bovill resident, current Eugene, Ore., inhabitant and soon-to-be Bovill resident again, walks with a black cane. While the accident hindered his mobility, it did not stop Vertrees from continuing his passion as an author. ... It was a star-studded affair for fourth-graders at Lena Whitmore Elementary School in Moscow. Bill Gates, Taylor Swift, Mr. Rogers and other famous figures showed up at the Moscow school — well, sort of. Students from Sally Druffel and Nina Staszkow’s fourth-grade classes dressed up as famous or historical characters and acted out their lives as part of a “wax museum” biography project, which parents were invited to see firsthand.
2013 10 years ago
Passionate and focused. Those are the two words used to describe Jake Verlin, a junior golfer at Moscow High School with tremendous potential. “He’s the best golfer on the boys team,” Bears coach Heather Stanton said. “Jake is very passionate about golf and he definitely uses every tactic and every resource available to improve his game. He’s always striving for perfection.” Verlin comes from a family with a history of spending time on the green, so it wasn’t a huge surprise that he followed in his father’s footsteps. With years of hard work already behind him, Verlin is beginning to see the fruits of his labors. ... Potlatch Elementary students started spring break with a track meet in Scenic 6 Park to promote physical activity, wellness and play. For 10-year-old Noelani Bowlby, the message was simple. “If you’re more healthy, you’ll probably live longer,” she said. The school was selected by University of Idaho movement science students for a programming class to teach children about healthy and active living in hopes they will maintain those efforts into adulthood.