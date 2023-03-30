2022 One year ago

Drivers heading down Pullman Road in Moscow were greeted by the chants of 35 University of Idaho students standing in front of Wendy’s trying to raise awareness about an issue close to their hearts. The students were there to encourage people to boycott the fast food restaurant until it joins a program formed to protect farmworkers. The protest was organized by the Movimiento Activista Social, a social activist club at the UI. The Wendy’s boycott is an annual event the club organizes each spring as it waits for the restaurant to join the Fair Food Program. ... A group of Malden and Pine City residents are suing Avista Utilities for property damage and emotional distress stemming from a wildfire that razed much of their towns in 2020. The lawsuit, filed in Spokane County Superior Court, comes nearly a year after a Department of Natural Resources report found a tree branch fell into Avista power lines, igniting the blaze. The tree was diseased and damaged, causing a forest pathologist to find a “closer inspection was warranted,” according to the DNR report. “This was a time bomb waiting to go off,” John Allison, a local civil attorney involved in the case, said of the tree.

2018 Five years ago