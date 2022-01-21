Back Issues: From the pages of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News

2021 One year ago
Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson appointed Mike Urban as the permanent city administrator Wednesday. Urban served as interim city administrator since October after Adam Lincoln left the post. Urban was hired in February 2019 as the city’s finance director. The city will begin the search for a new finance director. In a news release, Johnson said the city was impressed with Urban’s talents and did not want to spend three months searching for a candidate with unknown results. ... Washington State University junior placekicker Blake Mazza, one of three finalists for the Lou Groza Award in 2019, announced on Twitter he’s leaving the Cougars and will seek a new school as a graduate transfer.
2017 Five years ago
Friends, neighbors, students and community members settled down to enjoy Moscow’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast. The large crowd was not lost on Latah County Human Rights Task Force Chairwoman Joann Muneta. “We have a sellout this morning. It looks like people are hungry for human rights,” she said.
2012 10 years ago
Iris Murray once attempted to count the number of hours she spent working on a king-size Bargello quilt. After she got to 60, she quit because she decided it was better thought of as “a labor of love.” Murray and other members of the Palouse Patchers are maintaining that mindset as they spend the day making quilts for children in the Court Appointed Special Advocate program. Murray got the idea seven years ago when a friend and CASA volunteer thought it’d be a good idea for the group to donate a few quilts to children in the program. Since then they gather once a year for a two-day workshop to make quilts for the cause. ... Lori Smith, of Troy, enjoys planning meals, preparing her house for visitors and meeting new people — traits that make it fun for her to run the Burnt Ridge Bed & Breakfast, she said. “I love getting the house all spiffy (with) all of the lighting just right,” she said.