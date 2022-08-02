2021 One year ago

Moscow Middle School shop teacher JD Poulos said he first began working with reclaimed wood from industrial shipping pallets by chance. He said his wife’s stepson had picked a few up for a project that fell through and offered them to Poulos, who used them to build an end table for his living room. Now, five years later, Poulos’s home is filled with homemade furniture and rustic accents that include some amount of the reclaimed wood. Poulos said the material is functional for most projects and at times has a surprising, rugged beauty to it, but the major advantage is the most obvious, particularly in a time of sharply rising lumber prices. ... Moscow’s Maddalena “Lena” Hylton was at home in class when she saw a YouTube video called “100 days with a Mustang.” After that, she knew she had to do it — to train a mustang. But she also knew she wasn’t ready, and she didn’t live in an area where she could do it. So it lingered in the back of her mind — until this year. Lena, now 17 and entering her final year of homeschooling, applied over the winter to compete in an event called the Extreme Mustang Makeover and was accepted.

2017 Five years ago

