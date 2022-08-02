Moscow Middle School shop teacher JD Poulos said he first began working with reclaimed wood from industrial shipping pallets by chance. He said his wife’s stepson had picked a few up for a project that fell through and offered them to Poulos, who used them to build an end table for his living room. Now, five years later, Poulos’s home is filled with homemade furniture and rustic accents that include some amount of the reclaimed wood. Poulos said the material is functional for most projects and at times has a surprising, rugged beauty to it, but the major advantage is the most obvious, particularly in a time of sharply rising lumber prices. ... Moscow’s Maddalena “Lena” Hylton was at home in class when she saw a YouTube video called “100 days with a Mustang.” After that, she knew she had to do it — to train a mustang. But she also knew she wasn’t ready, and she didn’t live in an area where she could do it. So it lingered in the back of her mind — until this year. Lena, now 17 and entering her final year of homeschooling, applied over the winter to compete in an event called the Extreme Mustang Makeover and was accepted.
Brenda Peterson joined the Latah County Sheriff’s Office when former President Ronald Reagan was still in office. Five presidents, five sheriffs and 30 years later, Peterson, 51, retired as a detention corporal after her final graveyard shift. “I didn’t plan to be there 30 years,” Peterson said. “It went by quickly. There’s ups and downs just like any other job, but I don’t regret it.” Peterson spent most of her career as a detention deputy and detention corporal working in the county jail. ... Harlow Louise Ware, nearly 4 months old, shivered despite her tiny blanket as she was passed from the arms of one woman in scrubs to another. Valorie Wiss smiled down into the little whiskered face in the crook of her arm. Placed in what looked like a cushioned high chair, the nervous shiver was soon replaced by an air of expectation. It was time to eat. Researcher and veterinarian Jillian Haines and Wiss, program coordinator at the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine, worked with a blend of affection and efficiency with the wire-haired dachshund pup, the last subject in a year-long study into megaesophagus in canines and effective management techniques.
It’s finally here — the start of football season. While this day has been eagerly anticipated in Pullman since Mike Leach was announced as the coach of Washington State in early December, the road to this day was significantly longer for the man himself. After two seasons away from the sidelines, Leach has resurrected his career as the Pirate of the Palouse — and appears ready to put Washington State on the map. ... Elijah Altman learned how to ride a bicycle three years ago, but soon became so afraid of getting hurt that he stopped. Through Gritman Physical Therapy’s bicycle group, the 9-year-old is back behind the handle bars and one of the fastest members. “So now it’s his favorite thing to do,” Altman’s mother, Julia, said This summer marks the third year physical therapist Lori Mages has put on the program, which teaches developmentally delayed children not only how to ride a bicycle, but also how to stay active and learn to safely traverse their community, she said.