2021 One year ago
Fish and water managers agreed to several actions designed to extend salmon-friendly cooling flows from Dworshak Reservoir, but clashed on one that would have made navigation more difficult on the lower Snake River. Officials from the Army Corps of Engineers and Bonneville Power Administration rejected a request from some fish managers including Washington, Oregon and the Nez Perce Tribe to reduce the level of Lower Granite Pool by a few feet, saying it would lead to unsafe conditions for tug and barge operators and port workers. ... McKenzie McIntosh took an under-the-radar approach to her basketball career as she made her way toward a commitment to the Penn State University-Beaver campus in Monaca, Pa., in the spring. McIntosh, plans to study kinesiology and nursing, garnered most of her exposure in basketball through a local 17U AAU program coached by her father, Brandon McIntosh, who also is the coach of the Potlatch High School girls’ team.
2017 Five years ago
Tie-dyed T-shirts, firefly night lights and mystical creatures created from corks were only a few of the activity stations set up in East City Park for Moscow’s annual Rendezvous for Kids event. Local artist Tim Gregory projected his voice as he gave instructions to be heard over the chattering of dozens of little ones during his workshop. Sioma Abdul-Karim, 6, used safety scissors to slice through the thin paper while simultaneously attempting to keep her red and orange shapes out of warm breeze. ... Troy’s city park was alive with laughter, music and the fragrance of a hearty breakfast as bicyclists young and old replenished their energy with pancakes and bacon after a brisk bike ride from Moscow and beyond. The biking event, Fondo on the Palouse, was the local rendition of an Italian import meaning “big ride,” and was spearheaded by Paradise Creek Bicycles and the Latah Trail Foundation. Participants chose from the Family Fondo, and two more-intensive rides, including those from Moscow to Potlatch and Moscow to Colfax.
2012 10 years ago
The smell of pancakes and sausage permeated the morning air in City Park Saturday as about 100 Troy residents munched on an all-you-can-eat breakfast provided by the Troy Lions Club. The breakfast, which began the 73rd Troy Old Timers’ Day, allowed Troy residents of all ages to catch up with old friends, give hugs and fuel up for the action-packed day ahead. For Troy resident Ralph Holick, 69, the Show and Shine is the best part of Old Timers’ Day. Holick, who has lived in Troy for 20 years, said the community celebration is one of the highlights of the year in Troy. ... As thunder rumbled from distant clouds, six volunteer trail builders stayed focused as they swung their tools, clearing away debris while unearthing a fresh layer of dirt from Moscow Mountain’s steep slope. With a quick pull, Moscow Area Mountain Bike Association’s (MAMBA) Scott Metlen brought his chainsaw to life and started teething through a protruding branch ahead of the diggers. For the University of Idaho Business and Economics professor, being a part of MAMBA has been a growing passion for eight years. The organization is made for enthusiastic volunteers that work together to create a network of trails with the help from Moscow Mountain’s owners.