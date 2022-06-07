2021 One year ago
About 185 graduates crossed the stage at Pullman High School’s Hobbs Field, capping a school year likely to be remembered as one of the more challenging in the school’s history. The ceremony was a sunny albeit windy affair, with sudden gales rushing through nearby trees and causing occasional chaos when it brushed against a live microphone. The event marked the conclusion to a school year overshadowed by a deadly pandemic, yet the tone of the commencement was a hopeful one. ... The Palouse Tennis Club’s 55-and-over men’s team qualified for the Pacific Northwest Sectional tournament under the umbrella of the United States Tennis Association. In the district competition, Palouse defeated teams from Yakima, Spokane and Wenatchee to qualify.
2017 Five years ago
Moscow High School freshman Tristen Green, her hair pulled back in a loose ponytail and coveralls obscuring her school clothes, was the picture of focus as she leaned closely over what may be the largest hummingbird feather known to humankind. Green is one of numerous Moscow High School students taking part in a project that combines the talents of the Palouse Clearwater Environmental Institute, the Moscow School District and local artist Jennifer Rod and brings biology — particularly insects, birds and small mammals — to artistic life. ... Two things have remained constant for Raymond Stout since he was discharged from the Marine Corps in 1954 — his wife, Irene, and his involvement in Genesee’s American Legion Post 58. Stout, an 85-year-old Genesee resident, will celebrate 64 years of marriage to his wife and he has been a member of American Legion Post 58 for 63 years. Raymond returned to Genesee after his discharge in 1954 and started farming and raising cattle, which he did until about 20 years ago.
2012 10 years ago
Every spring, Franklin Elementary School students in Pullman look forward to their annual visit with Suey the Pig, who leads the children in fun activities and songs as part of the reading incentive program “Pig Out on Books.” For the past 23 years, the part of Suey has been played by second grade instructor Sue Schell, the recipient of this year’s Pullman School District Dedicated Teacher Award. ... McDonald Elementary School will say goodbye today to its fifth- and sixth-graders, who are moving up to Moscow Middle School to become this fall’s crop of sixth- and seventh-graders. But those students, along with this year’s fourth-graders, will not be forgotten, as their creativity will live on in the form of a series of clay totems mounted to a brick wall inside the school.