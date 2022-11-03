Woodrow Wilson was president and the world was in the midst of global pandemic (Spanish flu) when the Washer Women bridge club first met in Pullman. There were just four of them in 1919, friends who got together twice a month to play cards. “One of their husbands came up with the name ‘Washer Women,’” current member Barbara Grutzmacher said. “That was a time in our culture when Monday was wash day for the women. Tuesday was for ironing.” After their first year together, the four original members each invited two other women to join the club. That made a group of 12 — enough for three bridge tables. ... While the COVID-19 pandemic still hung over the 2021 Moscow Farmers Market season, the popular Moscow tradition did take a step toward normalcy, according to a city official, and earned national recognition along the way. The Moscow Farmers Market was ranked first in Idaho and eighth among farmers markets nationwide by the American Farmland Trust Farmers Market Celebration.
Nearly two years after Norman Lewis underwent quadruple bypass surgery, the 68-year-old Washington State University regents professor comfortably won the 400-meter dash for his age group last month at the Huntsman World Senior Games in St. George, Utah. Having faced multiple major health problems in the past 15 years, Lewis has come to learn that fitness does not always equal health. Now, he hopes his story can help even one unsuspecting person seek successful treatment and get diagnosed when health problems inevitably strike. ... The University of Idaho’s Clean Water Machine has advanced through another stage of a $10 million competition to develop the best technology to reduce phosphorus pollution in the Florida Everglades. Last month, blueXgreen, a team of UI College of Agricultural and Life Sciences researchers — Greg Moller, Dan Strawn and Martin Baker — were honored by the foundation with a top-10 finish in the latest round of the George Barley Water Prize competition to reduce water pollution linked to toxic algae blooms.
A group of University of Idaho architecture students said they’re about two weekends away from completing a new picnic shelter on the Latah Trail between Troy and Juliaetta. Members of New World Design Build spent time at the construction site about 1.5 miles southeast of the Troy wastewater treatment plant in Little Bear Creek Canyon. They erected the building’s frame this weekend and plan to get the roof on next week, project leader Aaron Logan said. ... Whether it’s folding chairs, bass drums lit up with LED lights, or “Gangnam Style” dancing, Spencer Martin, the new University of Idaho marching band director, says he is open to all things wacky and fun. “I just want stuff to come out of nowhere where the audience goes ‘Whoa, I didn’t even see it coming,’ ” Martin said. “That’s my favorite. It’s addicting.”