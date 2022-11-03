2021 One year ago

Woodrow Wilson was president and the world was in the midst of global pandemic (Spanish flu) when the Washer Women bridge club first met in Pullman. There were just four of them in 1919, friends who got together twice a month to play cards. “One of their husbands came up with the name ‘Washer Women,’” current member Barbara Grutzmacher said. “That was a time in our culture when Monday was wash day for the women. Tuesday was for ironing.” After their first year together, the four original members each invited two other women to join the club. That made a group of 12 — enough for three bridge tables. ... While the COVID-19 pandemic still hung over the 2021 Moscow Farmers Market season, the popular Moscow tradition did take a step toward normalcy, according to a city official, and earned national recognition along the way. The Moscow Farmers Market was ranked first in Idaho and eighth among farmers markets nationwide by the American Farmland Trust Farmers Market Celebration.

2017 Five years ago

