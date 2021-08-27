2020 One year ago today
The Moscow Board of Adjustment on Wednesday night unanimously approved a conditional-use permit application for a K-12 private school with a small child care facility at the former Sears building at Eastside Marketplace. Jubilee School, which started in 2017 at The CROSSing church at 715 E. Travois Way in Moscow, plans to serve as many as 100 students at its new location. The child care facility is expected to serve as many as 20 children, according to Wednesday’s Moscow Board of Adjustment packet. … When the Friday night lights signal the start of the Idaho high school football season this weekend, five Washington players also will take the field. The Colton High School program was approved to join a co-op with Genesee this year, making the Wildcats players the only ones thought to be playing a fall season — only this time it’ll be as the Bulldogs.
2016 Five years ago today
Construction on D Street and in the adjacent Moscow Middle School parking lots will be completed just in time for the start of school, according to Moscow School District Superintendent Greg Bailey and Moscow Assistant City Engineer Scott Bontrager. Bailey said the parking lot was sufficiently complete, and Bontrager said D Street improvements will be wrapped up just in time for school to start. The school district was in charge of the parking lot construction, while the city was responsible for road work. … The north entrance of the University of Idaho Commons was a flurry of laughter and color as men and women of all ages gathered to take part in the UI Women’s Center’s fifth annual FEMFest celebration. Tables and tents operated by nearly 20 campus and community organizations promoted equality, safety and the importance of women making their voices heard.
2011 10 years ago today
At a Washington State University budget hearing, one speaker criticized the proposed merger of the colleges of sciences and liberal arts, saying it makes little sense to have “a poet and a biologist in the same building.” The merger is one of several proposed by the WSU administration to remedy the university’s financial crisis, which has already reduced the state’s support of the university budget by 52 percent, or $231 million. For the next two years, WSU will face cuts of nearly $20 million annually in state funding. … There are 25 scheduled stops along U.S. Highway 95 for the Imperial Oil/ExxonMobil megaload shipment, but environmental activists created a noisy, lengthy unscheduled stop in downtown Moscow. Idaho State Police troopers accompanying the 413,600-pound shipment from the Port of Lewiston were greeted by 50 to 200 protesters at the intersection of Third and Washington streets around 12:30 a.m., several sitting in the road with their signs and refusing to move. Six protesters were arrested.