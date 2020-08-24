2019 One year ago today
Members of the Moscow High School Environmental Club did their part to try to reverse the trend of declining bee populations by installing about 20 native bee pollinator boxes in the wetlands area of Virgil Phillips Farm Park north of Moscow. Nicole Xiao, a 14-year-old heading into her sophomore year at MHS, spearheaded the project. She received $200 from the Ecology Project International Alumni Leadership Award to help fund the supplies for her bee boxes, also called bee hotels. … The Latah County Fair Board announced the donation of a permanent entertainment stage cover at the Latah County Fairgrounds and Events Center. The stage cover will increase the ability for other public outdoor events for years to come. The Latah County Events Center hosts more than 400 events a year and is extremely excited and grateful for this addition at the fairgrounds.
2015 Five years ago today
A Planned Parenthood protest in Pullman drew a crowd that organizers estimated at 500 protesters, including about 30 counter-protesters that lined both sides of the Pullman-Moscow Highway from its intersection with Bishop Boulevard to Stadium Way. The protest was part of protests in 300 cities nationwide in response to a series of videos in which a Planned Parenthood medical official was secretly recorded discussing the distribution and alleged sale of aborted fetuses for scientific research. … Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories announced this morning that the company will contribute $1 million to help fund the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport runway realignment expansion. SEL Founder Ed Schweitzer and his wife, Beatriz, will also provide $1 million to the project.
2010 10 years ago today
WSU expects its smallest freshmen class this fall semester for the first time in the last three years. John Fraire, WSU vice president for student affairs and enrollment management, said the freshmen class at the main campus will be anywhere between 3,000 and 3,200 students, a decrease from the freshmen class of 3,372 in 2009. … New furniture, flat screen televisions, a Nintendo Wii and other fixtures will be added to the Eggan Youth Center to encourage area youth to gather in a fun, safe after-school environment, said recreation supervisor Eric Newell. The project was funded by a donation from Dorothy Ross, a Moscow woman who set aside more than $40,000 for the community’s youth before her death in 2007.