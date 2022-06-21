2021 One year ago
Moscow police officers have activated body cameras the past two months for fights, DUIs and even a call from a suicidal person who tried to stab himself, Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry said Monday at the Moscow City Council meeting. Fry said the officers handled the situation very well and the footage can be used as an educational tool for other officers. City Councilor Maureen Laflin said it’s also useful for officers to review their own footage, adding “self-reflection is critical.” ... Delia Hubbard has been named the 2021 Distinguished Young Woman of Genesee. By winning the annual scholarship program, Hubbard earned $1,600. In addition to being named overall winner, Hubbard won the Talent and Fitness categories. Natalie Ketcheson was named the program’s first alternate.
2017 Five years ago
Pullman High football coach Dan Lucier has a reputation for taking struggling football programs and transforming them into playoff contenders. After five years with the Greyhounds, Lucier feels as though the rebuilding process is finally complete. Lucier publicly announced his decision to step down from his position at Pullman to pursue a similar opening at Kellogg in the fall. “I know I’m leaving the place in pretty good hands,” Lucier said. ... Several residents of the Palouse found their adventurous spirit Tuesday in the wilderness of the Idler’s Rest Nature Preserve, about 6 miles northeast of Moscow. They gathered at the base of the 35-acre preserve, the descending sun shining through the overhanging foliage, as they prepared for their hike to celebrate the summer solstice and to learn about the history of the area, the local wildlife and resident plant communities.
2012 10 years ago
The Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute continues to raise funds to complete separate projects to memorialize two longtime friends and supporters. An additional $30,000 is needed for the Jim LaFortune Memorial “Groo-ver” Restroom Facility, and there’s still $20,000 to be raised for the Nancy Taylor Welcome Pavilion. Both facilities are under construction at the PCEI Nature Center in Moscow. It’s a popular place for children, in particular, to learn about the environment, plants and animals and sustainability. ... To the people who knew her, Theresa Sharrock was a practical woman who enjoyed helping others. So when the administrative assistant for Moscow’s streets and fleets department had the idea to use right-of-way property near the city shop for a garden to help those in poverty, her co-workers decided to make it a reality, dedicating it in her memory two days after her death. Sharrock, 61, died following a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. Volunteers came together for two weekends of building planters and planting seeds. An old park bench was refurbished and painted green; her favorite color.