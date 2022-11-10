2021 One year ago

As 2021 draws to a close, area growers are looking back at one of the most challenging farming years in decades. Persistent drought and high temperatures scorched crops, resulting in losses of 50% or more. Grain prices climbed to encouraging highs — but the cost of fuel and fertilizer also spiked, more than doubling in some cases. Meanwhile, Idaho farmers were greeted by official approval to begin cultivating hemp, a crop that caused several legislators to balk because of its association with marijuana. ... On the field, senior Rahsaan Crawford is a key cog in the University of Idaho football team’s “muscle” package — a power running formation that has a 100% conversion rate on third and fourth downs this season. A two-way player, he also plays defensive tackle. Off the field, he’s nearing 10 months as an intern with the city of Pullman and is less than two months away from earning a master’s degree in public administration.

2017 Five years ago

