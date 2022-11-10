As 2021 draws to a close, area growers are looking back at one of the most challenging farming years in decades. Persistent drought and high temperatures scorched crops, resulting in losses of 50% or more. Grain prices climbed to encouraging highs — but the cost of fuel and fertilizer also spiked, more than doubling in some cases. Meanwhile, Idaho farmers were greeted by official approval to begin cultivating hemp, a crop that caused several legislators to balk because of its association with marijuana. ... On the field, senior Rahsaan Crawford is a key cog in the University of Idaho football team’s “muscle” package — a power running formation that has a 100% conversion rate on third and fourth downs this season. A two-way player, he also plays defensive tackle. Off the field, he’s nearing 10 months as an intern with the city of Pullman and is less than two months away from earning a master’s degree in public administration.
Veterans Day is a time to recognize the sacrifices military veterans made, Luke Sprague told the Daily News after a Veterans Day ceremony. Leaving families behind to serve and returning home with a disability from service are two of those sacrifices, said Sprague, junior vice commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Hawley-Jameson Post 2905 and retired Army captain. “It’s important that people understand that it takes people to defend the country from all different types of threats,” Sprague said. ... For many families, apple picking is among the very best autumn traditions for children and adults alike. A sip of apple cider, no matter the time of year, can conjure thoughts of falling leaves and sweater weather. Locals have enjoyed this seasonal bounty for more than 100 years. In fact Moscow and surrounding communities were once home to very large orchards where farmers tended to prize-winning crops.
The University of Idaho ROTC collected about 175 pounds of nonperishable food during the annual Turkey Shoot competition. Ninety contestants signed up for this year’s Thanksgiving tradition, which asks participants to donate food to the Warrior’s Promise Foundation. “It’s a pretty unique form of food collection,” said Brett Carr, a cadet and sophomore at UI. “Shoot for food.” They shot at cartoon turkeys while lying on their stomachs more than 27 yards away in hopes of taking home a Thanksgiving turkey. The winner was decided by whoever had the tightest grouping of five shots. ... Jo Minden and her daughter-in-law don’t let much go to waste. Living on a farm amid the rolling Palouse hills, there are plenty of old fence posts, barn wood, horseshoes and barbed wire, which Minden uses to make home decor. Last summer, when Minden noticed an old barn collapsed outside of Moscow she didn’t see it as trash, she saw an opportunity. “We know the guy who owned it so we called him and asked to go through his barn wood,” she said. Minden stencils slogans onto the wood which her daughter-in-law, Heidi, then paints.