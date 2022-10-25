2021 One year ago

The Pullman City Council officially approved the downtown master plan that will be a guide for city officials as they try to revitalize that area of the city. The City Council approved a contract with BDS Planning & Urban Design in 2019 to develop and create the plan in an effort to revitalize downtown Pullman with the aid of public feedback. The plan outlines opportunities to improve the design, accessibility and economic vitality of the downtown core. ... It’s been another tough year for anadromous fish runs in the Snake and Columbia rivers, but coho are providing a glimmer of good news. Recently, 18,360 adult coho had been counted passing Lower Granite Dam on the Snake River. That is a modern-day record for the dam, surpassing the previous high mark posted in 2014. It’s also pretty good for a run that was declared functionally extinct in 1985.

2017 Five years ago

Recommended for you