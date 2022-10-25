The Pullman City Council officially approved the downtown master plan that will be a guide for city officials as they try to revitalize that area of the city. The City Council approved a contract with BDS Planning & Urban Design in 2019 to develop and create the plan in an effort to revitalize downtown Pullman with the aid of public feedback. The plan outlines opportunities to improve the design, accessibility and economic vitality of the downtown core. ... It’s been another tough year for anadromous fish runs in the Snake and Columbia rivers, but coho are providing a glimmer of good news. Recently, 18,360 adult coho had been counted passing Lower Granite Dam on the Snake River. That is a modern-day record for the dam, surpassing the previous high mark posted in 2014. It’s also pretty good for a run that was declared functionally extinct in 1985.
The plan is to restore the McConnell Mansion in Moscow to its glory days in the next five to eight years. Of course, there is a long list of work and renovations that will need to be completed during that time span to make that happen, according to Dulce Kersting, Latah County Historical Society executive director. Kersting said the primary restoration goals include replacing the roof and siding and making the windows more energy efficient, all while keeping the structure as close as possible to its 1886 appearance — when the mansion was constructed. ... Washington State University sophomore Jacob Kiehn sat comfortably on a couch in the STAGE Room of Daggy Hall, a freshly written script sitting in his backpack, waiting to be reviewed by a WSU Performing Arts professor. If he had followed his heart (and if WSU had an actual theater department), Kiehn told the Daily News he would’ve studied theater. Instead, he said, he went where the money is — data analysis. In his free time, Kiehn participates in STAGE, a WSU student acting and theater club, and hangs out in the room with his fellow actors.
Even “superheroes” needed a coat for Real Needs of the Palouse’s Trick or Trot 5K Fun Run, but cold temperatures didn’t deter their crossing the finish line or the financial support to the community organization. Real Needs is an outreach program from Real Life Ministries that says it coordinates with nonprofits and other churches to identify the needs of one resident on the Palouse at a time. … Launch conditions were poor, but that didn’t stop children from getting an interactive education in rocket propulsion at the Palouse Discovery Science Center. NASA ambassador Chet Bart briefly explained rockets and what makes them blast off, which is either a liquid or solid fuel depending on whether atmospheric or space exploration is the goal. The trick is getting fuel and oxygen together in a combustion chamber, he said, then reaching the right speed to escape Earth’s gravity. Escape velocity, as it’s called, is 27,500 mph. “It’s not a smooth ride,” he said about hitching a ride on one. “These astronauts sitting at the top, they’re really being jostled around a lot. It’s the only way we know to escape the Earth.”