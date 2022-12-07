Mela, a Bengali/Bangladeshi restaurant which opened in August 2018, announced it will close at their Second Street location in Moscow after its lease ended and owners could not come to a new agreement with the building landlord. Mela co-owner Enam Khan said the business is in discussions regarding a new location in Pullman. Co-owner Shaheen Khan, Enam Khan’s wife and also head chef, started Mela in 2014 selling food at the Pullman and Moscow farmers markets. ... Several students at the University of Idaho attended a candlelight vigil on campus calling for immigration protections for U.S. farmworkers. The vigil was part of a nationwide day of action, with events in Idaho, Washington, Oregon, California, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan and New York. Jessica Betancourt, Idaho Immigration Campaign coordinator at United Farm Workers, hopes the federal government will take action on a legal pathway to citizenship for undocumented workers.
When Linda Meyer and her family started Santa for Seniors in 2016, she never thought that it would take over an entire trailer and her home, as well as her parents’ basement in Potlatch. Last year, Linda said she and her stepmother, Halette Meyer, decided to expand their existing donation program to help people having a bad time and start a service called Santa for Seniors. “We began the Sunny Buds program in 2014, and we added Santa for Seniors in 2016,” Halette said. “Last year, we had 150 seniors, and this year we will have over 400,” Linda said. ... State Rep. Paulette Jordan, D-Plummer, announced she will run for Idaho governor in 2018 in front of roughly 50 of her family, friends and supporters at Maialina restaurant in downtown Moscow.
Leslye Penticoff graduated from Moscow High School in 2007 and has spent the past five years traveling the world to combat climate change. Now, Penticoff can be found in Doha, Qatar, where she stands among young activists and world leaders at the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change. She is traveling with 16 other advocates who are part of SustainUS, a volunteer-led organization that has been sending young people to international summits for more than 10 years. ... In six weeks, 23 University of Idaho students in professor Thomas Gorman’s renewable materials class turned pine cones into clocks, milk jugs into chessboards and Solo cups into long boards. For nearly two months, the students worked to create products out of “waste” that would otherwise be dumped into landfills. They used the College of Natural Resources lab to shred materials and melt them in a large, electric-powered press. The class, forest issues and technology, is an introductory class to a four-year program on renewable materials.