2021 One year ago

Mela, a Bengali/Bangladeshi restaurant which opened in August 2018, announced it will close at their Second Street location in Moscow after its lease ended and owners could not come to a new agreement with the building landlord. Mela co-owner Enam Khan said the business is in discussions regarding a new location in Pullman. Co-owner Shaheen Khan, Enam Khan’s wife and also head chef, started Mela in 2014 selling food at the Pullman and Moscow farmers markets. ... Several students at the University of Idaho attended a candlelight vigil on campus calling for immigration protections for U.S. farmworkers. The vigil was part of a nationwide day of action, with events in Idaho, Washington, Oregon, California, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan and New York. Jessica Betancourt, Idaho Immigration Campaign coordinator at United Farm Workers, hopes the federal government will take action on a legal pathway to citizenship for undocumented workers.

2017 Five years ago

