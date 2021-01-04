2020 One year ago today
Greg Papineau said his great-grandfather founded Papineau Insurance Agency in 1929, initially dealing in real estate as well as insurance, after his family literally lost the farm in the Great Depression. By the time Greg joined in 1978, Papineau Insurance had already been established in the Moscow community for almost 50 years. He said it has always felt somewhat inevitable that he would one day take the reins. After years of talks, Greg said he sold the company to Lewiston-based Troy Insurance, which plans to retain the Papineau name for the near future while they acquaint clients with the transition. … The Pullman police and fire departments responded to a report of a man blocking traffic by running down the middle of the road on Main Street. Officer Greg Umbright said after police contacted the 22-year-old man on the 1000 block of East Main Street, the man ran away and led police on a foot chase. After catching him, police determined he needed to go into protective custody and was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital. Police forwarded charges of disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer to the Whitman County prosecutor.
2016 Five years ago today
Geraldine McCorkell found herself back in the starting lineup, but it was the way she finished the game that guided the Idaho women’s basketball team to a 66-56 victory over Northern Colorado at Cowan Spectrum. McCorkell had a team-high 17 points, with nine of them coming during a crucial stretch in the fourth quarter. The 6-foot post drilled three straight 3-pointers, the second of which giving Idaho (10-4, 2-0) its largest lead of the game, 56-42, with 5:23 remaining. … There is a moose reportedly frequenting Moscow and feeding in an orchard on North Almon Street. Moscow Police Chief David Duke said Moscow Police Department and Idaho Fish and Game officers are attempting to move the animal outside the city. This morning, portions of West A Street were blocked as officers attempted to move the animal out of the neighborhood.
2011 10 years ago today
When three volunteers from the Whitman County Red Cross appeared in Colton, it was apparent the victim of a mobile home fire would be needing more than just consolation. The resident, a woman in her 40s, was wrapped in loaned coveralls and wearing men’s boots when Miller and two other Red Cross members came to assist her. Earlier that morning, the woman was treated for hypothermia after searching the snowy grounds near her home for her pet dog. The woman did not have time to find shoes or any clothes other than the pajamas she was wearing before she ran out of her house to escape flames after midnight. … Robert Zemetra, a professor of plant breeding and genetics at the University of Idaho, has been hired by Oregon State University. He and other OSU scientists will develop wheat germplasm and release new varieties with higher yields, better disease resistance and improved end-use properties.