2019 One year ago today
Northwest River Supplies will operate from its newly built facility on South Blaine Street, according to an NRS news release. The building includes a warehouse, customer service center and corporate offices. It will also be home to a NRS flagship retail store. NRS will be closed for business as it moves into the building, a portion of which housed the former Tidyman’s supermarket. The manufacturer of paddlesports equipment and apparel makes the move after occupying its South Main Street location since 1982. … Kamiak Elementary unveiled four murals painted by WSU students at the school’s outdoor playground. Two murals depict the school’s mascot, a kestrel, and an abstract image of a molecule was painted on the other two. The murals were created with thermochromic paint that reacts to changes in temperature. The shades of the colors will grow darker or lighter depending on whether they are warm or cold. A Kamiak student can also cause this reaction by touching the painting.
2015 Five years ago today
Washington State University’s Beasley Coliseum was booming with excitement — but not for any sporting event. The structure was jam-packed with the colorful booths of artists and crafters from near and far touting their wares, which varied from fragrant handmade soaps, colorful jewelry and needlework to oil paintings, decorative flags and specialty kitchen implements. A multitude of detailed lawn ornaments covered a portion of the floor while scores of knitted and crocheted wonders hung on racks, their jewel tones beckoning passersby. … The hustle and bustle of homecoming was completely absent from Gritman Medical Center’s conference room. Parents and toddlers enjoyed the calm and peaceful atmosphere with a combination of storytelling, coloring, crafts and quiet talk of big changes in small packages soon to arrive. Four parents and three children took part in a class dedicated to preparing young children for a new addition to their household. Toddler Olyvia Martirick, 3½, was excited to be a big sister, she said.
2010 10 years ago today
In front of a pyramid of waxy apples and a pile of squash, Kelly Allen beamed at a crowd of Walmart employees, city officials and select community members. Allen is the store manager of the $14 million Pullman Walmart. During a VIP event, invited guests were allowed to wander the 154,000-square-foot store after Allen presented grants to local schools and organizations. The process to erect Pullman’s Walmart started about six years ago, but was stalled by a local interest group that took the city to court on its ruling of environmental non-significance. … Elected officials in Moscow may soon have the option of receiving a $25-$50 stipend for using their personal cellphones to conduct city business. The city already offers the stipend to city employees and staff who are required to have cellphone access as a part of their jobs. The City Council’s Public Works and Finance Committee recommended approval for the cellphone stipend at its meeting. The stipend would help offset the cost of the officials’ access to cell services.