2021 One year ago

Tia and Blake Taylor have always dreamed of owning a gym together, which makes sense. The gym has always been part of their relationship. They had their first date in a gym, they were engaged in a gym and were married at a yoga festival. When offered the chance to buy the North Idaho Athletic Club, known about town as NIAC, they knew they had to take the opportunity. ... Following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Moscow School District eliminated one of its two school resource officer positions because of budgetary concerns. That should continue to be the case pending Moscow City Council approval on a renewed contract for one school resource officer. The Moscow Public Works and Finance Committee discussed this issue at City Hall.

2017 Five years ago

Tags

Recommended for you