Tia and Blake Taylor have always dreamed of owning a gym together, which makes sense. The gym has always been part of their relationship. They had their first date in a gym, they were engaged in a gym and were married at a yoga festival. When offered the chance to buy the North Idaho Athletic Club, known about town as NIAC, they knew they had to take the opportunity. ... Following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Moscow School District eliminated one of its two school resource officer positions because of budgetary concerns. That should continue to be the case pending Moscow City Council approval on a renewed contract for one school resource officer. The Moscow Public Works and Finance Committee discussed this issue at City Hall.
Moscow resident Katherine Haggard is a full-time wheelchair user and has been for the past five years. That makes taking her 8-year-old daughter to the playground a struggle. At Lena Whitmore Park — a park the city shares with Lena Whitmore Elementary School where Haggard’s daughter attends school—- for example, the bark chip ground cover makes maneuvering a manual wheelchair feel like trudging through sand, Haggard said. ... Anita Hill entered the public spotlight 26 years ago when she testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee’s confirmation hearing of current Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Hill accused Thomas of sexually harassing her. Since then, Hill has been a women’s rights icon. She spoke to a few hundred people at the University of Idaho College of Law’s annual Sherman J. Bellwood Lecture at the Bruce M. Pitman Center in a lecture titled, “It’s Now on Us: Reporting on the Status of Women and Girls.”
After Gritman Medical Center announced closure of Adult Day Health, Kris Prieur and other concerned caregivers set out to find a way to replace the program. Started in 2001, the program provides social and therapeutic services for those with chronic illnesses and developmental disabilities while allowing caregivers time off to work, do chores or just rest. The aim is to allow people to age in their homes.