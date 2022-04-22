2021 One year ago
Body cameras have been in the Moscow Police Department’s strategic plan for years, and as of Tuesday, all patrol officers and the code enforcement officer are equipped with the devices, Police Chief James Fry said. “This year I felt that with everything that’s been going on that we needed to have them to gather evidence and to just make the community feel a little more comfortable as well as our officers,” Fry said. The Moscow City Council unanimously approved the purchase and deployment of the devices. The total cost to implement the body camera program, including purchasing the 33 cameras, was $59,611. … Community Colleges of Spokane added local appeal by hiring Jessica Kramer as it’s new women’s basketball coach. Now, the Lewiston native is stocking her team with area talent. Four athletes from the region recently signed to play for Kramer, the former Lewiston High School standout. Clarkston’s AJ Sobotta, Lapwai’s Glory Sobotta, Genesee’s Claira Osborne and Pomeroy’s Emma Severs have signed.
2017 Five years ago
While time does its best to diminish the pain of loss, it has done nothing to blur the memory of Paul Joyce in the eyes of his colleagues and friends at the University of Idaho, where he taught and researched for the last 20 years of his life. It is one year since Joyce, dean of the UI’s College of Science, died on the night of April 22, 2016, in an auto accident near Orofino. A space in Brink Hall, the Paul Joyce Faculty and Staff Lounge, now bears his name, and the bioinformatics and computational biology graduate degree program Joyce helped to create now has a fellowship in his name. ... Children have smacked home runs, scored goals and scampered for touchdowns on the Moscow School District Community Playfields on Joseph Street for almost exactly a year. Greg Morrison, recreation supervisor for the Moscow Parks and Recreation Department, said the fields, which were more than 20 years in the making, have been a great addition to the community. “Everybody in this town is blessed to have the facility and they should be happy that they have that facility, and I think for the most part people enjoy it,” Morrison said.
2012 10 years ago
The thousands of people who attended Moscow’s 16th annual Hemp Fest in East City Park came for the colorful crafts, laid-back culture and live music, but they left with a bit more perspective on the growing campaign to legalize marijuana for both medicinal and recreational uses. State lines are becoming less of a barrier to patients with chronic illnesses who experience relief after consuming marijuana, at least as far as Idaho and Oregon are concerned. Oregon’s medical marijuana program, approved by the state’s voters in 1998, is open to nonresidents who obtain a recommendation from a physician who is licensed to practice in Oregon.