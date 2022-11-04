Troy Junior and Senior High School students viewed a simulated car crash in their parking lot. Broken glass and red solo cups littered one corner of the lot as the student actors carefully took position for the simulation. The “wreck” involved both a distracted driver and a drunk driver. Senior Halee Bohman said she knows the dangers of distracted driving and wanted to use her senior project to educate her classmates as well. ... The Moscow City Council declared its support to pay as much as $2 million to help fund the new Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport terminal that is expected to be completed by the early part of 2024. Moscow’s financial contribution to the project will not exceed that of Pullman’s, said Moscow City Supervisor Gary Riedner. Pullman city officials will discuss their support of the project.
Food, music and especially dance from across the continent of Africa were on display at University of Idaho’s annual Africa Night, sponsored by the African Students Association in the Pitman Center on campus. Attendees and organizers alike sported African attire in anticipation of a fashion show scheduled for the end of the night. ... Residents of Moscow overwhelmingly voted to keep current Mayor Bill Lambert in office for a second term. Lambert easily defeated his challenger, former City Councilwoman Linda Pall, receiving 2,707 votes to Pall’s 1,799 votes. As the clock approached midnight and the vote totals were finally released, Lambert said he was excited and ready to continue with the path he has set into motion over the past four years.
University of Idaho students simulated fireworks, set off explosions and lit a lot of fires during Wednesday’s Science Night for West Park and Russell elementary school families. The university students, who met in a geology class, started a science outreach group last January that travels to elementary schools and demonstrates how science can be fun for young students. … Sixth graders at the Palouse Prairie School of Expeditionary Learning wrapped up their fall expedition on Lewis and Clark by exploring Idler’s Rest hiking site, northeast of Moscow. The students used global positioning systems to track their adventures, which will be compiled and converted into a digital map for the Palouse Land Trust. The sixth-graders stepped into the shoes of Lewis and Clark this year to learn the area’s history, the mathematics of map making and the importance of adventure.