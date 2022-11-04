2021 One year ago

Troy Junior and Senior High School students viewed a simulated car crash in their parking lot. Broken glass and red solo cups littered one corner of the lot as the student actors carefully took position for the simulation. The “wreck” involved both a distracted driver and a drunk driver. Senior Halee Bohman said she knows the dangers of distracted driving and wanted to use her senior project to educate her classmates as well. ... The Moscow City Council declared its support to pay as much as $2 million to help fund the new Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport terminal that is expected to be completed by the early part of 2024. Moscow’s financial contribution to the project will not exceed that of Pullman’s, said Moscow City Supervisor Gary Riedner. Pullman city officials will discuss their support of the project.

2017 Five years ago

