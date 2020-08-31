2019 One year ago today
The Vandal Marching Band turns 100 this year, and with more than 260 students involved, the band is the biggest it has ever been. Band Director Spencer Martin said in the 30 years between the school’s founding in 1889 and the establishment of the marching band, the University of Idaho had military bands that would have played in parades, but not halftime shows. However, in 1919, months after the conclusion of World War I, Martin said students were hungry for something more festive and upbeat that celebrated the university and could play during sporting events. The Vandal Marching Band was born. … Gritman Medical Center reported that it has received multiple reports of fraudulent phone calls being made by scammers posing as Gritman employees and trying to sell medical-related products or services. Gritman may contact patients for reasons related to their care in its hospitals or clinics, but it will never call residents to sell a product or service.
2015 Five years ago today
While students in the Moscow School District squeeze the last bit of fun of their summer vacation, teachers spent the final weekend of their break much as they have spent the better part of the past month — preparing classrooms and planning for the year ahead. Lisa Belknap, a Lena Whitmore Elementary School second-grade teacher, said she’s been working on her room for about three weeks. This year Belknap is moving from teaching kindergarten to second grade. … Lewiston police arrested a 24-year-old Moscow woman on suspicion of driving under the influence after she drove off the west end of Seventh Avenue, down a steep embankment and into a Waverunner personal watercraft behind Riverview Marina on Snake River Avenue. The woman was uninjured in spite of the wild ride, save for a small scratch on her arm, according to police.
2010 10 years ago today
Moscow City Council President Wayne Krauss thinks it’s time to base any decisions on a Third Street bridge — be it vehicular or pedestrian — on nothing but facts. Building a bridge over Paradise Creek to Mountain View Road, either for cars or just for bicycles and pedestrians has been discussed with some heat for six years. That’s why Krauss said at the council’s Administrative Committee meeting Monday that he supports a traffic study on the controversial topic. … Trevor Dobell-Carlson, a 24-year-old University of Idaho senior, keeps coming back to archery, hoping that “one day it pays off” in the form of a trip to the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. It’s been hard for Dobell-Carlson to find practice time while carrying a full load of courses. In order to practice, Dobell-Carlson has to drive about 20 miles, through Viola and then onto Moscow Mountain to find the nearest range.