2021 One year ago
Washington State University announced the Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine in Spokane has received full accreditation. The Liaison Committee on Medical Education, the accrediting agency for medical degree programs in the U.S. and Canada, granted full accreditation after conducting a virtual site visit in October and evaluating the College of Medicine’s progress in meeting the LCME’s standards. ... Pullman hotels are now eligible to charge additional room fees to provide revenue for promoting tourism in the city. Pullman City Administrator Mike Urban presented information about the Tourism Promotion Area — or TPA — designation with the Pullman City Council. During the City Council meeting, Urban also informed the council that Pullman will be allocated $9.6 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.
2017 Five years ago
Several Washtucna, Wash., residents are fighting to keep a beloved, abandoned school bus that has become somewhat of a landmark near the small town from being removed by the Washington Department of Natural Resources. LeeAnn Blankenship, president of the Washtucna Historical Museum Board, said the bus has sat unmoved for at least three decades. Blankenship is now hoping to take the bus in as an extension of the Washtucna Historical Museum, with support from locals for whom the bus has become a part of their history. ... Strong leadership, a trained staff and a quick response time is essential to any police department — but the importance of a strong social media presence cannot be underestimated, especially in a college town like Pullman. At least, that is what the Pullman Police Department’s chief of police, Gary Jenkins, seems to think. In 2014, he hired Darby Baldwin to be his administrative assistant and asked her to build the department’s social media presence into something significant.
2012 10 years ago
Twenty-three year-old Dottie Jo Kite owns her own antique store. She drives a white-and-turquoise 1965 Dodge Dart Wagon, travels in a 1956 Jewel camper and hopes to eventually move into a house from the 1950s in her hometown of Palouse. Kite’s love for antiques grew from her family’s lifelong affinity for buying and selling. Her mother, Heidi Kite, owns Open Eye consignment shop in Palouse and her grandparents once ran The Store, a home-based shop of country collectibles. Since she can remember, Kite said she has traveled to shows and collected vintage items from yard sales and thrift stores.